DDP On His Experiences With COVID-19 And Confirms QT Marshall Tested Positive

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Jul 14, 2020

As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue.

He wished to use his own personal experiences to educate fans as COVID-19 is a new disease and a lot of new details come out of it all the time.

Despite the fact that he's had two negatives in the past alongside his girlfriend Paige who tested positive for Coronavirus. He explains what it was like going through the viruses symptoms. DDP first stated that he was in contact with somebody who had contracted the virus. Page and his girlfriend got a COVID-19 test, and their results came out negative.

"Paige came home, Brittney had no symptoms for days but around the second or third day, I started feeling sick. Then Paige was feeling sick. We thought, 'wow, is this COVID' because our minds are gonna go right to that."

DDP said that he tried to get everybody tested within his company tested, but wasn't able to locate a place that'd test everybody. DDP revealed that he could get a prescription for antibiotics and vitamins, but he had to contact a company that he uses for his vitamin bags to obtain a COVID-19 test. DDP said things were fine for himself and his girlfriend, until their symptoms started worsening.

"It came down and knocked us down our ass. For me, my voice got more and more raspier. I started feeling super weak. Trying to sleep was next to impossible. I felt like Big Show had a hold on my back. It was so painful. This went on for days. I was dreading going to bed because that's where I would have the most pain in my back, but Paige, she was going through something completely different than I was.

I don't event think I ever got a fever over 99. Hers was up to 102.4 a bunch of different times. She's just sweating her ass off, and then one morning when I wake up, she's out. She slept till 12:00 that day. She was like I couldn't sleep last night at all. My body started freezing"

One of his employees who he considers a sister did test positive. . DDP also said his daughter Brittany had to not only take care of him and Paige but also her own daughter who she recently gave birth to and her own mother as well.

After nine days, they got their test results back. His girlfriend had tested positive, but he tested negative, so he called AEW wrestler and producer QT Marshall. Then he talks about how Marshall has tested positive for the virus, but has shown very little symptoms while his wife has shown symptoms. She tested negative for COVID-19. Marshall was taken off a Dynamite show a few weeks back due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I call up QT, who's one of the wrestlers at AEW, because he left me a message, and I heard he had COVID," DDP recalled. "He tells me 20 days ago he was tested. He's got COVID. He had three days of symptoms. Nothing after that. His wife Caroline, she came back negative. She's had one symptom after another, and she's negative. He got a another test today. It says he's still positive.

Please just try to care about other people. If you don't wear a mask for you, wear it for other people. Be cautious. Do the social distancing and just be good to each other because we only got ourselves. So be good to each other."

Source: WrestlingInc

Tags: #aew #all elite wrestling #diamond dallas page
