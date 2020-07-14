Adam Pearce Sends Message To Those Who Are Fighting COVID-19

WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19.

He was one of the WWE employees who tested positive for Coronavirus after the outbreak last month within WWE.

He told fans that there's a light at the end of the "lonely tunnel", and that everybody will be waiting whenever this is all over.

"To everyone out there fighting COVID-19: You're not alone. I know it feels like it. I know it's quiet and I know it's smothering. I know the depression and I know the struggle. There's a light at the end of that lonely tunnel. Keep seeing it. When you get there everyone you love will be there waiting arms-wide-open. You're not alone. [praying hands emoji] [heart emoji]"

We don't know yet when he'll be returning to work, but you can check out his post below.