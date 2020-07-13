8. Randy Orton (w/Ric Flair) defeated WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match. Orton looked like he was going to give Truth the Punt Kick after the match but Big Show made the save.

4. R-Truth was set to defend the 24/7 Championship against Akira Tozawa but the returning Shayna Baszler interrupted and assaulted Tozawa's army of ninjas.

1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to confront Ziggler and punched him in the face.

The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/13/2020)

The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came[...] Jul 13 - The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came[...]

Next Week's Raw to Feature Unsanctioned Match Between Randy Orton & The Big Show

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The World's Largest Athlete" The Big Show. [...] Jul 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The World's Largest Athlete" The Big Show. [...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals That She is Taking Time Off for Surgery

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk tim[...] Jul 13 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk tim[...]

Rey Mysterio Mask Filter Now Available on Instagram

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram account. With this filter, users can choose from five[...] Jul 13 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram account. With this filter, users can choose from five[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (07/13/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champi[...] Jul 13 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champi[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (A.K.A. Tammy Lynn Sytch) Arrested Again

It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has been arrested yet again. The 47-year-old is curre[...] Jul 13 - It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has been arrested yet again. The 47-year-old is curre[...]

Don Callis: "You literally need a Machine Gun to take care of these mosquitos here in Georgia."

While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiversary event has made it blatantly obvious that he's[...] Jul 13 - While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiversary event has made it blatantly obvious that he's[...]

WWE Adds "Best of Women's Revolution" Collection to WWE Network

Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple years to a new collection on the WWE Network titled "[...] Jul 13 - Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple years to a new collection on the WWE Network titled "[...]

Full List of Former WWE Employees Who Will Become Free Agents This Wednesday

If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed now that they have become free agents and can offici[...] Jul 13 - If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed now that they have become free agents and can offici[...]

Rusev Tests Positive for COVID-19

It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested positive. Rusev released the following video explain[...] Jul 12 - It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested positive. Rusev released the following video explain[...]

Cody Rhodes Rips Into Fan For Using Homophobic Slur at Sonny Kiss

Hyping up his upcoming TNT Championship defense against Sonny Kiss, Cody Rhodes went on Twitter and wrote a tweet complimenting Sonny's abilities in the ring, but took the time to assure that he would[...] Jul 12 - Hyping up his upcoming TNT Championship defense against Sonny Kiss, Cody Rhodes went on Twitter and wrote a tweet complimenting Sonny's abilities in the ring, but took the time to assure that he would[...]

Chris Jericho On The Most Unsafe Wrestlers He's Ever Worked With

During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special the other day, Jericho was asked what superstars were the most unsafe to work with. “Christian’s bodyguard was Tyson Tomko, his finish was [...] Jul 12 - During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special the other day, Jericho was asked what superstars were the most unsafe to work with. “Christian’s bodyguard was Tyson Tomko, his finish was [...]

Chris Jericho On Why He Changed His Opinion On Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have recently been working a feud together on AEW television the last few weeks, which has gotten a lot of people talking. During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Specia[...] Jul 12 - Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have recently been working a feud together on AEW television the last few weeks, which has gotten a lot of people talking. During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Specia[...]

Possible SPOILERS Regarding WWE Championship Plans for Extreme Rules, SummerSlam & Beyond

According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew McIntyre defending against Randy Orton, which wou[...] Jul 12 - According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew McIntyre defending against Randy Orton, which wou[...]

Friday's SmackDown Draws Second Lowest Number Since Joining FOX

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1,905,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,777,000 viewers (the lowest they've drawn on FOX), but it is still the s[...] Jul 12 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1,905,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,777,000 viewers (the lowest they've drawn on FOX), but it is still the s[...]

Becky Lynch Reveals Origin of Her WWE Ring Name, Other Names That Were Considered

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed the origin of her WWE ring name, as well as some of the other ring names that were cons[...] Jul 12 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed the origin of her WWE ring name, as well as some of the other ring names that were cons[...]

Video: Lana Talks About Both of Her Parents Having COVID-19, Thanks Fans for Support

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on her official YouTube channel: [...] Jul 12 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on her official YouTube channel: [...]

Nyla Rose: "A young Impact fan thought I was Tamina Snuka"

During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re standing there, wearing our all black as ring crew d[...] Jul 11 - During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re standing there, wearing our all black as ring crew d[...]

Palace of Auburn Hills Demolished

The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and others has been demolished today. Watch: The Palac[...] Jul 11 - The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and others has been demolished today. Watch: The Palac[...]

RUMOR: WWE Planning "Evolution 2" Women's Network Event?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has stated that there is a plan to have a WWE Network special on August 30th, which is the weekend of this year's SummerSlam event. It hasn't been fully decided if they want[...] Jul 11 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has stated that there is a plan to have a WWE Network special on August 30th, which is the weekend of this year's SummerSlam event. It hasn't been fully decided if they want[...]

FTR On The Difference Between Tony Kahn and Vince McMahon

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and Tony Kahn now that they've had experience working [...] Jul 11 - Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and Tony Kahn now that they've had experience working [...]

FTR "Not 100% Sure" If They're Going To Stay In AEW

FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the large amounts of TV time they've been getting on [...] Jul 11 - FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the large amounts of TV time they've been getting on [...]

Brian Pillman Jr. To Face Brian Cage for FTW Championship on AEW Dark This Tuesday

After making his AEW debut last Tuesday in a match against Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr. is already getting a chance at championship gold in AEW. He will face Brian Cage on AEW Dark for the FTW Cham[...] Jul 11 - After making his AEW debut last Tuesday in a match against Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr. is already getting a chance at championship gold in AEW. He will face Brian Cage on AEW Dark for the FTW Cham[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/10/2020)

Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross via pinfall[...] Jul 11 - Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross via pinfall[...]