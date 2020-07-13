WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Charlotte Flair Reveals That She is Taking Time Off for Surgery
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 13, 2020
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter:
My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs.
The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it.
I’m going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so:
Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house.
A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen.
At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made.
Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again.
This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like.
To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery.
