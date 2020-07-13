WWE Adds "Best of Women's Revolution" Collection to WWE Network
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 13, 2020
Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple years to a new collection on the WWE Network titled "Best of the Women's Revolution." The list of matches added are:
Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch make Raw debut – Raw (July 13, 2015)
WWE Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – Wrestlemania 32
Hell in a Cell Match for RAW Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Charlotte Flair – Hell in a Cell 2016)
Mae Young Classic Finals: Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane (September 12 , 2017) Inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble – Royal Rumble 2018
Last Woman Standing for Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair – Evolution 2018
RAW Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella – Evolution 2018
Winner Take All: Ronda Rousey (RAW Women’s Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair (Smackdown Women’s Champion) vs. Becky Lynch – Wrestlemania 35 Natalya vs. Lacey Evans – Crown Jewel 2019
https://wrestlr.me/63991/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 13
Jul 13 - The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Zig[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton [...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be s[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram acco[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks &[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has [...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiver[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple yea[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed no[...]
Jul 12 Rusev Tests Positive for COVID-19 It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested pos[...]
Jul 12 - It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested pos[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - Hyping up his upcoming TNT Championship defense against Sonny Kiss, Cody Rhodes went on Twitter and wrote a tweet complimenting Sonny's abilities in t[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special the other day, Jericho was asked what superstars were the most unsafe to work with. “Christian&[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have recently been working a feud together on AEW television the last few weeks, which has gotten a lot of people tal[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1,905,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,777,000 viewers (the l[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed the origin of her WWE ring name, as w[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on her official YouTube channel: [...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re st[...]
Jul 11 Palace of Auburn Hills Demolished The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and oth[...]
Jul 11 - The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and oth[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has stated that there is a plan to have a WWE Network special on August 30th, which is the weekend of this year's SummerSla[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and [...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - After making his AEW debut last Tuesday in a match against Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr. is already getting a chance at championship gold in AEW. He[...]
Jul 11 SmackDown Quick Results (07/10/2020) Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Ba[...]
Jul 11 - Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Ba[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - As reported on PWInsider, it turns out that Taz actually owns the rights to the FTW Championship and never signed over any of the rights to Paul Heyma[...]