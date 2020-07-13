Full List of Former WWE Employees Who Will Become Free Agents This Wednesday
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 13, 2020
If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed now that they have become free agents and can officially sign with other companies such as AEW, Impact, and others.
Kurt Angle
Heath Slater
Rusev
Zack Ryder
Eric Young
Luke Gallows
Curt Hawkins
Karl Anderson
Lio Rush
EC3
Aiden English
Maria Kanellis
Mike Kanellis
Erick Rowan
Epico
Primo
Sarah Logan
No Way Jose
Mike Cioda
It's safe to say we've got some interesting times ahead in the wrestling world, seeing where many of these stars end up.
