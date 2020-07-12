Chris Jericho On Why He Changed His Opinion On Orange Cassidy

”When I see Orange Cassidy, when I first saw his gimmick, I thought this was sh*t. I don’t like this guy, he’s making a mockery of the business. And then I started realizing, hey Jericho, get your head out of your ass and realize that the reason that he’s over is because he’s doing something different and people enjoy that. And that’s what wrestling is all about, that’s what show business is all about, doing something different that makes you stand out and that makes people get behind what you’re doing.”

“So, I really started getting into what Orange was doing. Back in the days when we used to have fans in the arenas, people really enjoyed him, and enjoyed his work, and enjoyed his gimmick and I thought, ‘You know, we can really do something with this guy.’ So that’s what we decided to do, and I really enjoyed the match. I think we really showed him in a different light so that all his haters and all of his critics can eat their words about this.”