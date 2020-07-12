WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible SPOILERS Regarding WWE Championship Plans for Extreme Rules, SummerSlam & Beyond

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 12, 2020

Possible SPOILERS Regarding WWE Championship Plans for Extreme Rules, SummerSlam & Beyond

According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew McIntyre defending against Randy Orton, which would mean that McIntyre will successfully defend his title against Dolph Ziggler at next Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

As for the McIntyre-Orton match at SummerSlam, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that there are discussions within WWE Creative about having Orton defeat McIntyre for the WWE Title at SummerSlam, which would make Orton a 14-time WWE World Champion. Orton would likely then go on to defend the title against a returning Edge at either Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

As for McIntyre, the idea is that he would win the WWE Championship back at a later date, preferably when WWE is able to have regular crowds in arenas again.

Source: WrestleTalk.com and WrestlingNews.co

