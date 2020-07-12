WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Possible SPOILERS Regarding WWE Championship Plans for Extreme Rules, SummerSlam & Beyond
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 12, 2020
According to
a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew McIntyre defending against Randy Orton, which would mean that McIntyre will successfully defend his title against Dolph Ziggler at next Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
As for the McIntyre-Orton match at
SummerSlam, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that there are discussions within WWE Creative about having Orton defeat McIntyre for the WWE Title at SummerSlam, which would make Orton a 14-time WWE World Champion. Orton would likely then go on to defend the title against a returning Edge at either Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.
As for McIntyre, the idea is that he would win the WWE Championship back at a later date, preferably when WWE is able to have regular crowds in arenas again.
