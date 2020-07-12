Becky Lynch Reveals Origin of Her WWE Ring Name, Other Names That Were Considered
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 12, 2020
WWE
Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to and revealed the origin of her WWE ring name, as well as some of the other ring names that were considered for her to use as a WWE Superstar when she first signed with the company: Sports Illustrated
“When I was coming up with my name in WWE, I came up with a bunch of mad Irish names that I thought were cool.Since my last name is Quin, I tried to get that in there as a first name. Quin Chulainn was one, and that was based off the mythological person from Irish mythology. Cú Chulainn is a badass character in Irish mythology.
They wanted a name associated with my own name, like Rebecca. So I became Becky, and two of the names that came back to me were Becky Lynch and something like Madeleine. I was like, ‘I didn’t even submit that, I don’t know how it got in there.’ It made me think of that TV show Madeleine. Anyway, I said no to that, and the other name that came back was Robin Daly. I actually did like that, but I thought it would be better to have a part of my own name in there, so Becky Lynch it was.”
