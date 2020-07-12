Video: Lana Talks About Both of Her Parents Having COVID-19, Thanks Fans for Support

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on her official YouTube channel :

Chris Jericho On The Most Unsafe Wrestlers He's Ever Worked With

During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special the other day, Jericho was asked what superstars were the most unsafe to work with. “Christian’s bodyguard was Tyson Tomko, his finish was [...] Jul 12 - During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special the other day, Jericho was asked what superstars were the most unsafe to work with. “Christian’s bodyguard was Tyson Tomko, his finish was [...]

Chris Jericho On Why He Changed His Opinion On Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have recently been working a feud together on AEW television the last few weeks, which has gotten a lot of people talking. During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Specia[...] Jul 12 - Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have recently been working a feud together on AEW television the last few weeks, which has gotten a lot of people talking. During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Specia[...]

Possible SPOILERS Regarding WWE Championship Plans for Extreme Rules, SummerSlam & Beyond

According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew McIntyre defending against Randy Orton, which wou[...] Jul 12 - According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew McIntyre defending against Randy Orton, which wou[...]

Friday's SmackDown Draws Second Lowest Number Since Joining FOX

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1,905,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,777,000 viewers (the lowest they've drawn on FOX), but it is still the s[...] Jul 12 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1,905,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,777,000 viewers (the lowest they've drawn on FOX), but it is still the s[...]

Becky Lynch Reveals Origin of Her WWE Ring Name, Other Names That Were Considered

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed the origin of her WWE ring name, as well as some of the other ring names that were cons[...] Jul 12 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed the origin of her WWE ring name, as well as some of the other ring names that were cons[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on her official YouTube channel: [...] Jul 12 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on her official YouTube channel: [...]

Nyla Rose: "A young Impact fan thought I was Tamina Snuka"

During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re standing there, wearing our all black as ring crew d[...] Jul 11 - During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re standing there, wearing our all black as ring crew d[...]

Palace of Auburn Hills Demolished

The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and others has been demolished today. Watch: The Palac[...] Jul 11 - The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and others has been demolished today. Watch: The Palac[...]

RUMOR: WWE Planning "Evolution 2" Women's Network Event?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has stated that there is a plan to have a WWE Network special on August 30th, which is the weekend of this year's SummerSlam event. It hasn't been fully decided if they want[...] Jul 11 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has stated that there is a plan to have a WWE Network special on August 30th, which is the weekend of this year's SummerSlam event. It hasn't been fully decided if they want[...]

FTR On The Difference Between Tony Kahn and Vince McMahon

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and Tony Kahn now that they've had experience working [...] Jul 11 - Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and Tony Kahn now that they've had experience working [...]

FTR "Not 100% Sure" If They're Going To Stay In AEW

FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the large amounts of TV time they've been getting on [...] Jul 11 - FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the large amounts of TV time they've been getting on [...]

Brian Pillman Jr. To Face Brian Cage for FTW Championship on AEW Dark This Tuesday

After making his AEW debut last Tuesday in a match against Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr. is already getting a chance at championship gold in AEW. He will face Brian Cage on AEW Dark for the FTW Cham[...] Jul 11 - After making his AEW debut last Tuesday in a match against Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr. is already getting a chance at championship gold in AEW. He will face Brian Cage on AEW Dark for the FTW Cham[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/10/2020)

Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross via pinfall[...] Jul 11 - Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross via pinfall[...]

Why AEW Is Allowed To Use The FTW Championship

As reported on PWInsider, it turns out that Taz actually owns the rights to the FTW Championship and never signed over any of the rights to Paul Heyman or ECW, meaning that he can do whatever he wants[...] Jul 11 - As reported on PWInsider, it turns out that Taz actually owns the rights to the FTW Championship and never signed over any of the rights to Paul Heyman or ECW, meaning that he can do whatever he wants[...]

Heath Slater Teasing Something Big for July 18th

Heath Slater, who was recently released from WWE, has taken to Twitter to tease something big happening on July 18th. July 18th Watch the hell out. pic.twitter.com/R4JyzvB8bx — HEATHXXII (@H[...] Jul 11 - Heath Slater, who was recently released from WWE, has taken to Twitter to tease something big happening on July 18th. July 18th Watch the hell out. pic.twitter.com/R4JyzvB8bx — HEATHXXII (@H[...]

Tommaso Ciampa: "Creative has nothing for me."

After his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa has been off of TV. This is obviously a huge change from when he was heavily featured on the show, and Tommaso has taken [...] Jul 11 - After his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa has been off of TV. This is obviously a huge change from when he was heavily featured on the show, and Tommaso has taken [...]

Ben Kerin Stepping Down As Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com

It is with a heavy heart after 14 years, I am standing down as the Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com. My decision to step back from this role after such a long time hasn’t been an easy o[...] Jul 11 - It is with a heavy heart after 14 years, I am standing down as the Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com. My decision to step back from this role after such a long time hasn’t been an easy o[...]

Drew McIntyre: Heath Slater Was Against Returning On RAW

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has claimed that Heath Slater was opposed to his return to RAW this week, following his release from the company in April. While speaking to Talk Sport, McIntyre expl[...] Jul 11 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has claimed that Heath Slater was opposed to his return to RAW this week, following his release from the company in April. While speaking to Talk Sport, McIntyre expl[...]

Minoru Suzuki Will Miss NJPW's Osaka Jo Hall Events Due to Fever

New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website is reporting that on July 10th, Minoru Suzuki developed a fever, and in order to assure the safety of himself and everyone involved in the upcoming events at[...] Jul 11 - New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website is reporting that on July 10th, Minoru Suzuki developed a fever, and in order to assure the safety of himself and everyone involved in the upcoming events at[...]

AJ Styles: Paul Heyman Is A Bold-Face Liar

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has refuted claims that teasing led to his move from RAW to SmackDown, and has blasted the red brand's former Executive Director as a bold-face liar. In [...] Jul 11 - WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has refuted claims that teasing led to his move from RAW to SmackDown, and has blasted the red brand's former Executive Director as a bold-face liar. In [...]

Sami Zayn Launches Mobile Clinic & Fundraiser for Syria

Sami Zayn has teamed up with the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to bring portable medical care to those affected by the growing crisis in Syria. As many know, Zayn is the first WWE wres[...] Jul 11 - Sami Zayn has teamed up with the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to bring portable medical care to those affected by the growing crisis in Syria. As many know, Zayn is the first WWE wres[...]

Jon Moxley and Renee Young Both Test Negative for COVID-19

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and WWE on-air personality Renee Young have both tested negative for COVID-19 in their most recent testin[...] Jul 11 - According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and WWE on-air personality Renee Young have both tested negative for COVID-19 in their most recent testin[...]

Lana Reveals That Her Mother Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, Currently in ICU

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on Twitter: My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the [...] Jul 08 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on Twitter: My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the [...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)

Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. Private Party (with Matt Hardy) to retain t[...] Jul 08 - Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. Private Party (with Matt Hardy) to retain t[...]