Nyla Rose: "A young Impact fan thought I was Tamina Snuka"
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 11, 2020
During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka.
"So we’re standing there, wearing our all black as ring crew does. They had a meet and greet before the show, and you’ve got so many wrestlers all around the ring signing autographs. And this one kid comes up to me, and says, ‘Oh, can I have your autograph?’ And I’m like, ‘Uhhhhh, why?” And it didn’t register to me, and he was like, the more he talked I came to realize. He thought I was Tamina Snuka. So I was like, ‘Uhhhh, okay.’ So I look over, and I get the thumbs up and [they] say, ‘Hey, if they want an autograph, sign an autograph. We’re here for the fans.’ I’m like, ‘You’re damn right we are! Cool, I just wanted to make sure, not get in any hot water.’ So I sign the autograph. That was a mistake, because somebody saw me sign the autograph. So then I started to get a line of people. And at the time, I’m nobody, so I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing! I’m so sorry, I’m not who you think I am."
