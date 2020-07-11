WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
FTR On The Difference Between Tony Kahn and Vince McMahon
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 11, 2020
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and Tony Kahn now that they've had experience working in both AEW and WWE.
“We get texts from guys in charge there or Tony [Khan] himself saying ‘What are you guys thinking for this week?’ cause they want the input cause they know the talent knows better than anybody else.”
“I don’t want to come off as bitter toward WWE cause we are not bitter, but it’s honestly night and day. The biggest difference is Tony and AEW are not afraid of being pro wrestling, they embrace it. They embrace the qualities that pro wrestling brings, they embrace that phrase and they love pro wrestling.“
“I think Vince loves pro wrestling too, but I think he wants it to be bigger and grander than his perception of pro wrestling. With Tony and AEW, they’re not afraid of that. It’s very busy on the television days, but it’s easier to get in contact with Tony than it is with Vince. With Vince, they have 30 writers that don’t belong [in WWE], they get paid a ton of money and get first class seats while we’re sitting coach. They’re afraid to talk to Vince, they’re afraid to see him face to face. They don’t even want to be known that they work there so they can keep collecting a paycheck. It’s such a broken system there.”