FTR "Not 100% Sure" If They're Going To Stay In AEW

FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the large amounts of TV time they've been getting on Dynamite, they haven't actually signed long-term contracts yet and it's looking as though they may not want to.

"We didn’t know if AEW was going to be our home and we’re still not 100% sure if this is going to be our forever home, but we knew for a while that we had to get out of WWE. They treated us very well monetarily. I got to take care of my family through everything WWE gave us. But I think that myself and Cash knew that if we wanted to leave the legacy that we had in mind, we needed to get out of the WWE. We haven’t officially signed anything long term yet because we’re just excited to have these opportunities. We have these choices and these options that we weren’t always sure we were going to have. We had 6 great years [in WWE]. For a while now we knew AEW had a tag division that we had to be a part of at some point. There’s too many good teams and talent there for us to not want to be there."

It will be interesting to see if a long-term deal can be worked out, or if FTR are going to try their luck somewhere else in the future.