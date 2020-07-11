SmackDown Quick Results (07/10/2020)

New Day vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro ends in a No Contest

Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown:

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

Nyla Rose: "A young Impact fan thought I was Tamina Snuka"

During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re st[...] Jul 11 - During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re st[...]

Palace of Auburn Hills Demolished

The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and oth[...] Jul 11 - The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and oth[...]

RUMOR: WWE Planning "Evolution 2" Women's Network Event?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has stated that there is a plan to have a WWE Network special on August 30th, which is the weekend of this year's SummerSla[...] Jul 11 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has stated that there is a plan to have a WWE Network special on August 30th, which is the weekend of this year's SummerSla[...]

FTR On The Difference Between Tony Kahn and Vince McMahon

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and [...] Jul 11 - Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and [...]

FTR "Not 100% Sure" If They're Going To Stay In AEW

FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the[...] Jul 11 - FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. To Face Brian Cage for FTW Championship on AEW Dark This Tuesday

After making his AEW debut last Tuesday in a match against Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr. is already getting a chance at championship gold in AEW. He[...] Jul 11 - After making his AEW debut last Tuesday in a match against Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr. is already getting a chance at championship gold in AEW. He[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/10/2020)

Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Ba[...] Jul 11 - Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Ba[...]

Why AEW Is Allowed To Use The FTW Championship

As reported on PWInsider, it turns out that Taz actually owns the rights to the FTW Championship and never signed over any of the rights to Paul Heyma[...] Jul 11 - As reported on PWInsider, it turns out that Taz actually owns the rights to the FTW Championship and never signed over any of the rights to Paul Heyma[...]

Heath Slater Teasing Something Big for July 18th

Heath Slater, who was recently released from WWE, has taken to Twitter to tease something big happening on July 18th. July 18th Watch the hell out.[...] Jul 11 - Heath Slater, who was recently released from WWE, has taken to Twitter to tease something big happening on July 18th. July 18th Watch the hell out.[...]

Tommaso Ciampa: "Creative has nothing for me."

After his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa has been off of TV. This is obviously a huge change from when he was he[...] Jul 11 - After his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa has been off of TV. This is obviously a huge change from when he was he[...]

Ben Kerin Stepping Down As Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com

It is with a heavy heart after 14 years, I am standing down as the Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com. My decision to step back from this role [...] Jul 11 - It is with a heavy heart after 14 years, I am standing down as the Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com. My decision to step back from this role [...]

Drew McIntyre: Heath Slater Was Against Returning On RAW

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has claimed that Heath Slater was opposed to his return to RAW this week, following his release from the company in April.&[...] Jul 11 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has claimed that Heath Slater was opposed to his return to RAW this week, following his release from the company in April.&[...]

Minoru Suzuki Will Miss NJPW's Osaka Jo Hall Events Due to Fever

New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website is reporting that on July 10th, Minoru Suzuki developed a fever, and in order to assure the safety of himse[...] Jul 11 - New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website is reporting that on July 10th, Minoru Suzuki developed a fever, and in order to assure the safety of himse[...]

AJ Styles: Paul Heyman Is A Bold-Face Liar

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has refuted claims that teasing led to his move from RAW to SmackDown, and has blasted the red brand's former [...] Jul 11 - WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has refuted claims that teasing led to his move from RAW to SmackDown, and has blasted the red brand's former [...]

Sami Zayn Launches Mobile Clinic & Fundraiser for Syria

Sami Zayn has teamed up with the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to bring portable medical care to those affected by the growing crisis in [...] Jul 11 - Sami Zayn has teamed up with the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to bring portable medical care to those affected by the growing crisis in [...]

Jon Moxley and Renee Young Both Test Negative for COVID-19

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and WWE on-air personality Renee Young have both tested[...] Jul 11 - According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and WWE on-air personality Renee Young have both tested[...]

Lana Reveals That Her Mother Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, Currently in ICU

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on Twitter: My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is [...] Jul 08 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on Twitter: My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is [...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)

Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Pag[...] Jul 08 - Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Pag[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)

Below are quick results for Night 2 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim in a Street Figh[...] Jul 08 - Below are quick results for Night 2 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim in a Street Figh[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2): Results Of Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match

As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Adam Cole and Keith Lee went one-on-one in a speci[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Adam Cole and Keith Lee went one-on-one in a speci[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2): Matches Announced For AEW Fight For The Fallen

As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced for next week’s spec[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced for next week’s spec[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2): Championship Match Announced For Next Week

As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadca[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadca[...]

AEW Fyter Fest: Taz Revives FTW World Heavyweight Championship

As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz would have some sort of special announce[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz would have some sort of special announce[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2): Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended f[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended f[...]