Tommaso Ciampa: "Creative has nothing for me."

After his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa has been off of TV. This is obviously a huge change from when he was heavily featured on the show, and Tommaso has taken to his official Instagram page to vent his true feelings about what's going on.

"1. I miss 2018 Ciampa

2. The wrestling business, like life, is full of waves. Highs and lows. One moment you feel untouchable, the next you come crashing down. Giving up the Title is definitely one of my career lows. And to be honest, damn near everything that’s happened in my career since has been a disappointment.

A few glimpses of highs here and there: my face off with Adam when I returned and War Games come to mind. But lots of lows: the chase to reclaim Goldie, the final chapter with Johnny, and most recently my encounter with Kross.

3. Motivation is a fascinating trait. Throughout my career, I’ve often found that creating false dialogue has led to my greatest internal motivation. In 2018, I created a scenario in my head in which “nobody believed in me.” It drove me.

In 2020, after weeks of being left off television (yes, I’m healthy), I find myself with a new false dialogue. “Creative has nothing for you”. Whether or not this is true really doesn’t matter. Because in my head, it’s true.

In 2018, I willed my vision into existence. Well, today I have a new vision. And surprisingly enough, I’m hungrier than ever. It’s time to evolve. It’s time to catch that next wave and reach that next high."