WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Tommaso Ciampa: "Creative has nothing for me."

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 11, 2020

Tommaso Ciampa: "Creative has nothing for me."

After his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa has been off of TV. This is obviously a huge change from when he was heavily featured on the show, and Tommaso has taken to his official Instagram page to vent his true feelings about what's going on.

"1. I miss 2018 Ciampa

2. The wrestling business, like life, is full of waves. Highs and lows. One moment you feel untouchable, the next you come crashing down. Giving up the Title is definitely one of my career lows. And to be honest, damn near everything that’s happened in my career since has been a disappointment.

A few glimpses of highs here and there: my face off with Adam when I returned and War Games come to mind. But lots of lows: the chase to reclaim Goldie, the final chapter with Johnny, and most recently my encounter with Kross.

3. Motivation is a fascinating trait. Throughout my career, I’ve often found that creating false dialogue has led to my greatest internal motivation. In 2018, I created a scenario in my head in which “nobody believed in me.” It drove me.

In 2020, after weeks of being left off television (yes, I’m healthy), I find myself with a new false dialogue. “Creative has nothing for you”. Whether or not this is true really doesn’t matter. Because in my head, it’s true.

In 2018, I willed my vision into existence. Well, today I have a new vision. And surprisingly enough, I’m hungrier than ever. It’s time to evolve. It’s time to catch that next wave and reach that next high."

It's unknown at this time what Ciampa's "new vision" is, but it's likely we'll find out soon.

Source: Instagram

Tags: #tommaso ciampa #nxt
https://wrestlr.me/63972/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jul 11
Nyla Rose: "A young Impact fan thought I was Tamina Snuka"
During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re st[...]
Jul 11 - During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re st[...]
Jul 11
Palace of Auburn Hills Demolished
The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and oth[...]
Jul 11 - The Palace of Auburn Hills, a famous venue that hosted events such as WWF SummerSlam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, Slammiversary 2009 and oth[...]
Jul 11
RUMOR: WWE Planning "Evolution 2" Women's Network Event?
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has stated that there is a plan to have a WWE Network special on August 30th, which is the weekend of this year's SummerSla[...]
Jul 11 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has stated that there is a plan to have a WWE Network special on August 30th, which is the weekend of this year's SummerSla[...]
Jul 11
FTR On The Difference Between Tony Kahn and Vince McMahon
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and [...]
Jul 11 - Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler both sat down with The Ropes to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being the difference between Vince McMahon and [...]
Jul 11
FTR "Not 100% Sure" If They're Going To Stay In AEW
FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the[...]
Jul 11 - FTR has gotten a lot of attention lately following their departure from WWE (where they were The Revival), and their joining AEW. However, despite the[...]
Jul 11
Brian Pillman Jr. To Face Brian Cage for FTW Championship on AEW Dark This Tuesday
After making his AEW debut last Tuesday in a match against Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr. is already getting a chance at championship gold in AEW. He[...]
Jul 11 - After making his AEW debut last Tuesday in a match against Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr. is already getting a chance at championship gold in AEW. He[...]

Jul 11
SmackDown Quick Results (07/10/2020)
Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Ba[...]
Jul 11 - Below are last night's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Jeff Hardy defeats Miz via pinfall *Tag Team Match* Bayley and Sasha Ba[...]
Jul 11
Why AEW Is Allowed To Use The FTW Championship
As reported on PWInsider, it turns out that Taz actually owns the rights to the FTW Championship and never signed over any of the rights to Paul Heyma[...]
Jul 11 - As reported on PWInsider, it turns out that Taz actually owns the rights to the FTW Championship and never signed over any of the rights to Paul Heyma[...]
Jul 11
Heath Slater Teasing Something Big for July 18th
Heath Slater, who was recently released from WWE, has taken to Twitter to tease something big happening on July 18th. July 18th Watch the hell out.[...]
Jul 11 - Heath Slater, who was recently released from WWE, has taken to Twitter to tease something big happening on July 18th. July 18th Watch the hell out.[...]
Jul 11
Tommaso Ciampa: "Creative has nothing for me."
After his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa has been off of TV. This is obviously a huge change from when he was he[...]
Jul 11 - After his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Tommaso Ciampa has been off of TV. This is obviously a huge change from when he was he[...]
Jul 11
Ben Kerin Stepping Down As Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com
It is with a heavy heart after 14 years, I am standing down as the Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com. My decision to step back from this role [...]
Jul 11 - It is with a heavy heart after 14 years, I am standing down as the Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com. My decision to step back from this role [...]

Jul 11
Drew McIntyre: Heath Slater Was Against Returning On RAW
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has claimed that Heath Slater was opposed to his return to RAW this week, following his release from the company in April.&[...]
Jul 11 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has claimed that Heath Slater was opposed to his return to RAW this week, following his release from the company in April.&[...]
Jul 11
Minoru Suzuki Will Miss NJPW's Osaka Jo Hall Events Due to Fever
New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website is reporting that on July 10th, Minoru Suzuki developed a fever, and in order to assure the safety of himse[...]
Jul 11 - New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website is reporting that on July 10th, Minoru Suzuki developed a fever, and in order to assure the safety of himse[...]
Jul 11
AJ Styles: Paul Heyman Is A Bold-Face Liar
WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has refuted claims that teasing led to his move from RAW to SmackDown, and has blasted the red brand's former [...]
Jul 11 - WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has refuted claims that teasing led to his move from RAW to SmackDown, and has blasted the red brand's former [...]
Jul 11
Sami Zayn Launches Mobile Clinic & Fundraiser for Syria
Sami Zayn has teamed up with the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to bring portable medical care to those affected by the growing crisis in [...]
Jul 11 - Sami Zayn has teamed up with the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to bring portable medical care to those affected by the growing crisis in [...]
Jul 11
Jon Moxley and Renee Young Both Test Negative for COVID-19
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and WWE on-air personality Renee Young have both tested[...]
Jul 11 - According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and WWE on-air personality Renee Young have both tested[...]
Jul 08
Lana Reveals That Her Mother Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, Currently in ICU
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on Twitter: My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is [...]
Jul 08 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on Twitter: My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is [...]
Jul 08
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)
Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Pag[...]
Jul 08 - Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Pag[...]
Jul 08
WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)
Below are quick results for Night 2 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim in a Street Figh[...]
Jul 08 - Below are quick results for Night 2 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim in a Street Figh[...]
Jul 08
WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2): Results Of Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match
As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Adam Cole and Keith Lee went one-on-one in a speci[...]
Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Adam Cole and Keith Lee went one-on-one in a speci[...]
Jul 08
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2): Matches Announced For AEW Fight For The Fallen
As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced for next week’s spec[...]
Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced for next week’s spec[...]
Jul 08
WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2): Championship Match Announced For Next Week
As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadca[...]
Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadca[...]
Jul 08
AEW Fyter Fest: Taz Revives FTW World Heavyweight Championship
As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz would have some sort of special announce[...]
Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz would have some sort of special announce[...]
Jul 08
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2): Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match
As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended f[...]
Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended f[...]
Jul 08
Matt Riddle Releases Video Denying Sexual Assault Allegations
Matt Riddle issued the following video statement denying accusations of sexual assault: “That includes Samantha Tavel, Candy Cartwright. I ne[...]
Jul 08 - Matt Riddle issued the following video statement denying accusations of sexual assault: “That includes Samantha Tavel, Candy Cartwright. I ne[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π