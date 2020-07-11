WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ben Kerin Stepping Down As Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2020

It is with a heavy heart after 14 years, I am standing down as the Director of WrestlingNewsSource.com.

My decision to step back from this role after such a long time hasn’t been an easy one but something I’ve been considering for a while, and this is the right time to do it.

I’m currently dealing with health issues and some other personal things I need time to address.

The honest truth is the day to day operation of WNS has for me become much more of a chore than I liked over the last year, and frankly a stress I don’t need in my life right now. I also want to rekindle my deeper interest in professional wrestling away from reporting news, spoilers and live coverage. In addition, I also want to dictate my own viewing schedule!, something I’ve not done for many years.

WNS has always been a two-person project, launched by myself and K Aeronwyn Fairchild in 2006 it has constantly evolved for our readership and one which WILL continue. There will no doubt be some changes given my departure and that’s cool, it’s a project I know I’m always welcome back to and one I’m immensely proud of. We created something special.

I know I’ll find it hard for a while to step back, I’ve gone through a lot of emotional stuff in the last year with health etc, in some respects you could argue my judgment about this is clouded and maybe that is so, maybe one day I’ll return in some capacity and I’ll never say never but a lot in my life has and is about to change and I need to address the balance and what’s important to me for my health and those around me. I guess I’ll always be in the background, just not as prominent in running the day to day things.

I want to thank all those who have worked alongside me over the years and all those who are apart of the WNS community!

If you want to drop me a follow please do: Ben on Insta /  Ben on Twitter / Ben on Facebook.

❤️ Keep supporting.
I’ll see you around.

Ben 🙂

