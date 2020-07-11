Drew McIntyre: Heath Slater Was Against Returning On RAW

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has claimed that Heath Slater was opposed to his return to RAW this week, following his release from the company in April.

While speaking to Talk Sport, McIntyre explained Slater’s hesitation, saying:

"Heath was a little bit against it… He appreciated the opportunity with WWE, it was where he had made his name, but mentally he has moved on.”

McIntyre added that he could empathise with the One Man Band, as when he was released in 2014, he didn't want anything to do with WWE at the time either.

Since his release, Slater has gotten into great shape, and there have been rumours of him joining Impact at next week's Slammiversary event.