Minoru Suzuki Will Miss NJPW's Osaka Jo Hall Events Due to Fever
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 11, 2020
New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website is reporting that on July 10th, Minoru Suzuki developed a fever, and in order to assure the safety of himself and everyone involved in the upcoming events at Osaka Jo Hall on July 11th and 12th, he will be absent.
He was originally slated for an 8-man tag team match, but has been replaced with Yoshinobu Kanemaru.
The final listing for this match is Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Junior.
It is worth noting that Suzuki was recently tested for coronavirus and, along with the rest of the roster, his results came back negative. Him having a fever does
not mean that he has coronavirus, but everyone involved just wants to assure that all precautions are taken during this pandemic.
NJPW has stated that they apologize to those who were wanting to see Suzuki wrestle, and thank their fanbase for being understanding during this situation.
