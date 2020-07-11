AJ Styles: Paul Heyman Is A Bold-Face Liar

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has refuted claims that teasing led to his move from RAW to SmackDown, and has blasted the red brand's former Executive Director as a bold-face liar.

In May, the Phenomenal One was moved to the blue brand, with the most common reason being that SmackDown needed star power, though there were rumours that Styles was being teased for his belief in the Flat-Earth theory.

Styles was quick to shut this rumor down on his final Mixer Stream, as he said that the idea of him being bullied was the dumbest thing he’d heard, adding:

“If there was some bullying going on that upset me enough to leave Raw and go to SmackDown, I would handle it. And whether I got my tail beat or not, I’d still handle it.”

Styles also denied claims that his departure was due to Heyman not sticking up for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before their release, saying:

“I’ll give you a snippet of what me, Gallows, and Anderson already know - he’s a liar. Now you know. I’m sure you’ve heard that before if you go back to ECW days, I’m sure you’ll hear that. He’s a bold-face liar.”

Now that Heyman is gone as RAW’s Executive Director, it does seem more likely that Styles will return, though our Intercontinental Champion seems more than happy on SmackDown as the Intercontinental Champion.