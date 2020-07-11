Sami Zayn Launches Mobile Clinic & Fundraiser for Syria

If you would like to donate or read more about this, head on over to the Sami4Syria website . Their goal is to raise $75,000, and they're already very close to their goal.

As many know, Zayn is the first WWE wrestler of Syrian decent, and is using his platform to make a difference to those who are struggling with current world circumstances.

Sami Zayn has teamed up with the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to bring portable medical care to those affected by the growing crisis in Syria.

