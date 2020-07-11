Jon Moxley and Renee Young Both Test Negative for COVID-19

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and WWE on-air personality Renee Young have both tested negative for COVID-19 in their most recent testings.

From WON:

As of early in the week, Renee Young was fully recovered and “felt great,” so she should be returning to work fairly soon. She and Jon Moxley were both going to be tested once more this week and if the test is negative for both, he would be returning on AEW’s 7/15 show against Brian Cage.

As stated above, this upcoming Wednesday is AEW's Fight for the Fallen event, where Jon Moxley is slated to defend his AEW World Heavyweight Championship against "The Machine" Brian Cage. Moxley's ability to appear at the event was under question due to his wife testing positive just a few weeks prior, causing him to miss several shows. But fortunately, it looks as though their lives may be resuming back to normal and that the match will go on as scheduled.

If any more information comes out, or circumstances change, we'll let you know.