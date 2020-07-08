My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers ❤️

Lana Reveals That Her Mother Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, Currently in ICU

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on Twitter: My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the [...] Jul 08 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on Twitter: My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the [...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)

Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. Private Party (with Matt Hardy) to retain t[...] Jul 08 - Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. Private Party (with Matt Hardy) to retain t[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)

Below are quick results for Night 2 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim in a Street Fight. *Bronson Reed def. “The Premier Athlete&[...] Jul 08 - Below are quick results for Night 2 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim in a Street Fight. *Bronson Reed def. “The Premier Athlete&[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2): Results Of Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match

As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Adam Cole and Keith Lee went one-on-one in a special Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match, i[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Adam Cole and Keith Lee went one-on-one in a special Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match, i[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2): Matches Announced For AEW Fight For The Fallen

As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced for next week’s special “Fight for the Fallen” edition of [...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced for next week’s special “Fight for the Fallen” edition of [...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2): Championship Match Announced For Next Week

As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Women’s Championship will be def[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Women’s Championship will be def[...]

AEW Fyter Fest: Taz Revives FTW World Heavyweight Championship

As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz would have some sort of special announcement to make during the broadcast. That announcem[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz would have some sort of special announcement to make during the broadcast. That announcem[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2): Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended for the second week in a row, as Kenny Omega and &l[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended for the second week in a row, as Kenny Omega and &l[...]

Matt Riddle Releases Video Denying Sexual Assault Allegations

Matt Riddle issued the following video statement denying accusations of sexual assault: “That includes Samantha Tavel, Candy Cartwright. I never sexually assaulted you. The story about that v[...] Jul 08 - Matt Riddle issued the following video statement denying accusations of sexual assault: “That includes Samantha Tavel, Candy Cartwright. I never sexually assaulted you. The story about that v[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Enjoyed Matt Riddle's SmackDown Promo

As seen on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Matt Riddle opened the show and told everyone why he wrestles barefoot. There have been reports there is heat on him since coming to the main roster due [...] Jul 08 - As seen on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Matt Riddle opened the show and told everyone why he wrestles barefoot. There have been reports there is heat on him since coming to the main roster due [...]

WWE Raw Viewership Draws Another Shockingly Low Number

The numbers are in for this week's WWE Raw viewership which averaged 1.687 million viewers, which is down from the 1.735 million last week. This the third consecutive week that the viewership has dro[...] Jul 08 - The numbers are in for this week's WWE Raw viewership which averaged 1.687 million viewers, which is down from the 1.735 million last week. This the third consecutive week that the viewership has dro[...]

Trailer & Info Released For New WWE Battlegrounds Game

WWE issued the following: BRAWL WITHOUT LIMITS IN WWE® 2K BATTLEGROUNDS Arcade-style, competitive action and social play bring friends and families together to battle it out in the r[...] Jul 08 - WWE issued the following: BRAWL WITHOUT LIMITS IN WWE® 2K BATTLEGROUNDS Arcade-style, competitive action and social play bring friends and families together to battle it out in the r[...]

Update On More New WWE Title Belt Designs

WWE recently unveiled a new United States Championship belt design on Monday's Raw. It would seem as if they also have plans at some stage to change up some more title belts. @BeltFanDan revealed on [...] Jul 08 - WWE recently unveiled a new United States Championship belt design on Monday's Raw. It would seem as if they also have plans at some stage to change up some more title belts. @BeltFanDan revealed on [...]

Taz To Make Shocking Announcement On Tonight's AEW Fyter Fest

Tony Khan has announced that Taz and Brian Cage will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone during Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest on TNT. Khan revealed that Taz's will make an announcement that will send shockw[...] Jul 08 - Tony Khan has announced that Taz and Brian Cage will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone during Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest on TNT. Khan revealed that Taz's will make an announcement that will send shockw[...]

Triple H Comments On The Great American Bash Competing With AEW

Triple H discussed WWE using the Great American Bash event name for the recent episode of NXT to compete with AEW's Fyter Fest last week. Here is what he told SI.com: “It absolutely is part [...] Jul 08 - Triple H discussed WWE using the Great American Bash event name for the recent episode of NXT to compete with AEW's Fyter Fest last week. Here is what he told SI.com: “It absolutely is part [...]

More Details On The New WWE United States Title Design

@BeltFanDan on Twitter, who revealed the WWE U.S. Title was getting a new design back last year has tweeted some more interesting information regarding the design of the new belt. He tweeted: "Mor[...] Jul 08 - @BeltFanDan on Twitter, who revealed the WWE U.S. Title was getting a new design back last year has tweeted some more interesting information regarding the design of the new belt. He tweeted: "Mor[...]

Top NJPW Wrestler Didn't Know Who Vince McMahon Was, Kenny Omega Responds

Dave Meltzer shared a story on Twitter of NJPW wrestler Kota Ibushi attending NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016, when he went backstage he reportedly met Vince McMahon but had no idea who he was. "The f[...] Jul 08 - Dave Meltzer shared a story on Twitter of NJPW wrestler Kota Ibushi attending NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016, when he went backstage he reportedly met Vince McMahon but had no idea who he was. "The f[...]

Jay Lethal Issues Statement Denying Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jay Lethal then issued the following statement on recent allegations made against him by Kelly Klein, who claims he has sexually harassed multiple women while in ROH. “It has always been my c[...] Jul 07 - Jay Lethal then issued the following statement on recent allegations made against him by Kelly Klein, who claims he has sexually harassed multiple women while in ROH. “It has always been my c[...]

Vince McMahon Remembers His Father On His Birthday

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has taken to Twitter to remember his father the late great Vince McMahon Sr., on what would have been his 106th birthday. McMahon Sr. died aged 69 on May 24, 1984. &ldqu[...] Jul 07 - WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has taken to Twitter to remember his father the late great Vince McMahon Sr., on what would have been his 106th birthday. McMahon Sr. died aged 69 on May 24, 1984. &ldqu[...]

WWE Hires New Chief Financial Officer

WWE issued the following: STAMFORD, Conn. – July 7, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to W[...] Jul 07 - WWE issued the following: STAMFORD, Conn. – July 7, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to W[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/06/2020)

The following are the results of the July 6, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler and former WWE Superstar Heath Slater confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Slater cut an emoti[...] Jul 06 - The following are the results of the July 6, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler and former WWE Superstar Heath Slater confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Slater cut an emoti[...]

WWE Raw Results: MVP Introduces a New United States Championship Belt

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter introduced a new belt design for the United States Championship, proclaiming himself [...] Jul 06 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter introduced a new belt design for the United States Championship, proclaiming himself [...]

WWE Raw Results: Eye for an Eye at Extreme Rules

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, with the winning team having the right to name the stipulat[...] Jul 06 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, with the winning team having the right to name the stipulat[...]

WWE Raw Results: The One-Man Band Returns

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was confronted by his former 3MB stablemate Heath Slater after Slater was introduced by Dolph Ziggler, [...] Jul 06 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was confronted by his former 3MB stablemate Heath Slater after Slater was introduced by Dolph Ziggler, [...]