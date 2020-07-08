WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jul 08, 2020
Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite:
*Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. Private Party (with Matt Hardy) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
*”The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer (with Jake “The Snake” Roberts) def. “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss).
*Taz announces during an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone that he is reviving the FTW World Heavyweight Championship and officially crowns “The Machine” Brian Cage the new champion.
*The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Brothers def. FTR & The Young Bucks in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.
*Backstage, Big Swole is informed that she is barred from entering Daily’s Place before then being served with papers stating that she has been suspended for her behavior. It is then announced by Tony Schiavone that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was the one who petitioned AEW to suspend her for “kidnapping and harassment.”
*”The Native Beast” Nyla Rose def. Kenzie Paige & KiLynn King in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Following the match, Rose announces that she has hired a manager, but has elected not to reveal their identity yet.
*”The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson, and Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana def. SCU in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.
*Big Swole comes into the crowd wearing a face mask and confronts Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Swole balls up the papers that she was given and throws them at Baker, to which Baker responds by acting like she was seriously hurt by the throw.
Jul 08 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on Twitter: My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the [...]
Jul 08 - Matt Riddle issued the following video statement denying accusations of sexual assault: “That includes Samantha Tavel, Candy Cartwright. I never sexually assaulted you. The story about that v[...]
Jul 08 - As seen on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Matt Riddle opened the show and told everyone why he wrestles barefoot. There have been reports there is heat on him since coming to the main roster due [...]
Jul 08 - The numbers are in for this week's WWE Raw viewership which averaged 1.687 million viewers, which is down from the 1.735 million last week. This the third consecutive week that the viewership has dro[...]
Jul 08 - WWE issued the following: BRAWL WITHOUT LIMITS IN WWE® 2K BATTLEGROUNDS Arcade-style, competitive action and social play bring friends and families together to battle it out in the r[...]
Jul 08
Jul 08 - Tony Khan has announced that Taz and Brian Cage will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone during Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest on TNT. Khan revealed that Taz's will make an announcement that will send shockw[...]
Jul 08 - Triple H discussed WWE using the Great American Bash event name for the recent episode of NXT to compete with AEW's Fyter Fest last week. Here is what he told SI.com: “It absolutely is part [...]
Jul 08 - @BeltFanDan on Twitter, who revealed the WWE U.S. Title was getting a new design back last year has tweeted some more interesting information regarding the design of the new belt. He tweeted: "Mor[...]
Jul 08 - Dave Meltzer shared a story on Twitter of NJPW wrestler Kota Ibushi attending NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016, when he went backstage he reportedly met Vince McMahon but had no idea who he was. "The f[...]
Jul 07 - Jay Lethal then issued the following statement on recent allegations made against him by Kelly Klein, who claims he has sexually harassed multiple women while in ROH. “It has always been my c[...]
Jul 07
Jul 07
Jul 06
Jul 06 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter introduced a new belt design for the United States Championship, proclaiming himself [...]
Jul 06
Jul 06
Jul 06 - Heath Slater, who was released from the company back in April will be appearing on tonight's episode of WWE, according to PWInsider. Despite his release, Slater is still under WWE contract as he is s[...]