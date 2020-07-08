AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite:

*Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. Private Party (with Matt Hardy) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

*”The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer (with Jake “The Snake” Roberts) def. “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss).

*Taz announces during an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone that he is reviving the FTW World Heavyweight Championship and officially crowns “The Machine” Brian Cage the new champion.

*The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Brothers def. FTR & The Young Bucks in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

*Backstage, Big Swole is informed that she is barred from entering Daily’s Place before then being served with papers stating that she has been suspended for her behavior. It is then announced by Tony Schiavone that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was the one who petitioned AEW to suspend her for “kidnapping and harassment.”

*”The Native Beast” Nyla Rose def. Kenzie Paige & KiLynn King in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Following the match, Rose announces that she has hired a manager, but has elected not to reveal their identity yet.

*”The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson, and Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana def. SCU in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

*Big Swole comes into the crowd wearing a face mask and confronts Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Swole balls up the papers that she was given and throws them at Baker, to which Baker responds by acting like she was seriously hurt by the throw.

*Chris Jericho (with Santana & Ortiz) def. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.