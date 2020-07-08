WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2) Quick Results (7/8/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for Night 2 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT:

*Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim in a Street Fight.

*Bronson Reed def. “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese.

*Backstage, Robert Stone tries to get Shotzi Blackheart to join the Robert Stone Brand, but she refuses. Stone throws his coffee over his shoulder, which hits Killian Dain. Dain takes out Stone before Blackheart runs over Stone’s foot with her tank.

*Johnny Gargano def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

*Legado del Fantasma def. Breezango & Drake Maverick in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

*Mercedes Martinez def. Santana Garrett.

*It is announced that next week’s broadcast will include Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes and Io Shirai defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox.

*Keith Lee def. Adam Cole in a Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match to retain the NXT North American Championship and win the NXT Championship.