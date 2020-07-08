WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 2): Results Of Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jul 08, 2020
As part of Night 2 of tonight’s special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT, Adam Cole and Keith Lee went one-on-one in a special Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match, in which both Cole’s NXT Championship and Lee’s NXT North American Championship were on the line.
The end result of the match saw Lee defeat Cole after hitting him with the Big Bang Catastrophe.
As a result, Lee has now become the first individual in NXT history to hold two championships at the same time.
