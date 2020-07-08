AEW Fyter Fest: Taz Revives FTW World Heavyweight Championship

As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz would have some sort of special announcement to make during the broadcast.

That announcement was made during an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone, in which Taz announced that he was reviving the FTW World Heavyweight Championship, a title that Taz himself last carried in the original Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Upon revealing the championship, Taz spoke about how no other professional wrestling promotion had officially recognized the title, but that that wouldn’t be the case in All Elite Wrestling. He then stated that “The Machine” Brian Cage would now be recognized as the FTW World Heavyweight Champion so that he would go into his match with Jon Moxley for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship at next week’s “Fight for the Fallen” edition of AEW Dynamite with momentum.