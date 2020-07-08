Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Private Party earned the title opportunity during Night 1 of Fyter Fest, in which they defeated Inner Circle members Santana & Ortiz.

The end result of the match saw Omega and Page retain the titles after a hard-fought match.

As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended for the second week in a row, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line against Private Party, who had Matt Hardy in their corner.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

AEW Fyter Fest: Taz Revives FTW World Heavyweight Championship

As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz would have some sort of special announce[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz would have some sort of special announce[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2): Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended f[...] Jul 08 - As part of Night 2 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended f[...]

Matt Riddle Releases Video Denying Sexual Assault Allegations

Matt Riddle issued the following video statement denying accusations of sexual assault: “That includes Samantha Tavel, Candy Cartwright. I ne[...] Jul 08 - Matt Riddle issued the following video statement denying accusations of sexual assault: “That includes Samantha Tavel, Candy Cartwright. I ne[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Enjoyed Matt Riddle's SmackDown Promo

As seen on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Matt Riddle opened the show and told everyone why he wrestles barefoot. There have been reports there i[...] Jul 08 - As seen on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Matt Riddle opened the show and told everyone why he wrestles barefoot. There have been reports there i[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Draws Another Shockingly Low Number

The numbers are in for this week's WWE Raw viewership which averaged 1.687 million viewers, which is down from the 1.735 million last week. This the [...] Jul 08 - The numbers are in for this week's WWE Raw viewership which averaged 1.687 million viewers, which is down from the 1.735 million last week. This the [...]

Trailer & Info Released For New WWE Battlegrounds Game

WWE issued the following: BRAWL WITHOUT LIMITS IN WWE® 2K BATTLEGROUNDS Arcade-style, competitive action and social play bring frien[...] Jul 08 - WWE issued the following: BRAWL WITHOUT LIMITS IN WWE® 2K BATTLEGROUNDS Arcade-style, competitive action and social play bring frien[...]

Update On More New WWE Title Belt Designs

WWE recently unveiled a new United States Championship belt design on Monday's Raw. It would seem as if they also have plans at some stage to change u[...] Jul 08 - WWE recently unveiled a new United States Championship belt design on Monday's Raw. It would seem as if they also have plans at some stage to change u[...]

Taz To Make Shocking Announcement On Tonight's AEW Fyter Fest

Tony Khan has announced that Taz and Brian Cage will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone during Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest on TNT. Khan revealed that Taz[...] Jul 08 - Tony Khan has announced that Taz and Brian Cage will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone during Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest on TNT. Khan revealed that Taz[...]

Triple H Comments On The Great American Bash Competing With AEW

Triple H discussed WWE using the Great American Bash event name for the recent episode of NXT to compete with AEW's Fyter Fest last week. Here is wha[...] Jul 08 - Triple H discussed WWE using the Great American Bash event name for the recent episode of NXT to compete with AEW's Fyter Fest last week. Here is wha[...]

More Details On The New WWE United States Title Design

@BeltFanDan on Twitter, who revealed the WWE U.S. Title was getting a new design back last year has tweeted some more interesting information regardin[...] Jul 08 - @BeltFanDan on Twitter, who revealed the WWE U.S. Title was getting a new design back last year has tweeted some more interesting information regardin[...]

Top NJPW Wrestler Didn't Know Who Vince McMahon Was, Kenny Omega Responds

Dave Meltzer shared a story on Twitter of NJPW wrestler Kota Ibushi attending NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016, when he went backstage he reportedly met V[...] Jul 08 - Dave Meltzer shared a story on Twitter of NJPW wrestler Kota Ibushi attending NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016, when he went backstage he reportedly met V[...]

Jay Lethal Issues Statement Denying Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jay Lethal then issued the following statement on recent allegations made against him by Kelly Klein, who claims he has sexually harassed multiple wom[...] Jul 07 - Jay Lethal then issued the following statement on recent allegations made against him by Kelly Klein, who claims he has sexually harassed multiple wom[...]

Vince McMahon Remembers His Father On His Birthday

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has taken to Twitter to remember his father the late great Vince McMahon Sr., on what would have been his 106th birthday. [...] Jul 07 - WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has taken to Twitter to remember his father the late great Vince McMahon Sr., on what would have been his 106th birthday. [...]

WWE Hires New Chief Financial Officer

WWE issued the following: STAMFORD, Conn. – July 7, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Kristina Salen as Ch[...] Jul 07 - WWE issued the following: STAMFORD, Conn. – July 7, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Kristina Salen as Ch[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/06/2020)

The following are the results of the July 6, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler and former WWE Superstar Heath Slater confront[...] Jul 06 - The following are the results of the July 6, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler and former WWE Superstar Heath Slater confront[...]

WWE Raw Results: MVP Introduces a New United States Championship Belt

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter introduced a new belt design for th[...] Jul 06 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter introduced a new belt design for th[...]

WWE Raw Results: Eye for an Eye at Extreme Rules

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, with the [...] Jul 06 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, with the [...]

WWE Raw Results: The One-Man Band Returns

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was confronted by his former 3MB stablemate Heath Sla[...] Jul 06 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was confronted by his former 3MB stablemate Heath Sla[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars Appearing On Tonight's Raw

Heath Slater, who was released from the company back in April will be appearing on tonight's episode of WWE, according to PWInsider. Despite his rele[...] Jul 06 - Heath Slater, who was released from the company back in April will be appearing on tonight's episode of WWE, according to PWInsider. Despite his rele[...]

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan Announces She's Pregnant

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe) teased a "major announcement" for today, and the big news is that she is pregnant. Logan was released f[...] Jul 06 - Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe) teased a "major announcement" for today, and the big news is that she is pregnant. Logan was released f[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2020 To Be Held At WWE Performance Center

WWE has reportedly taken the decision to hold this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida, according to PWI[...] Jul 06 - WWE has reportedly taken the decision to hold this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida, according to PWI[...]

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Refused A Pay Raise, WWE Still Negotiating A New Deal

As previously reported, Rey Mysterio’s WWE contract has expired and he is currently working without one. In an update from The Wrestling Observ[...] Jul 06 - As previously reported, Rey Mysterio’s WWE contract has expired and he is currently working without one. In an update from The Wrestling Observ[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Champion vs. Champion Match Set

Tonight’s WWE Raw will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with lots more build heading into the Extreme Rules: The Horro[...] Jul 06 - Tonight’s WWE Raw will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with lots more build heading into the Extreme Rules: The Horro[...]

Unusual Drake Maverick Tweet Causes Concern

An unusual tweet from Drake Maverick's Twitter account on Monday morning has many fans concerned and wondering. Drake later deleted the tweet and twee[...] Jul 06 - An unusual tweet from Drake Maverick's Twitter account on Monday morning has many fans concerned and wondering. Drake later deleted the tweet and twee[...]