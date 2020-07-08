Vince McMahon Reportedly Enjoyed Matt Riddle's SmackDown Promo

As seen on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Matt Riddle opened the show and told everyone why he wrestles barefoot. There have been reports there is heat on him since coming to the main roster due to his past comments on top talent, but it appears that isn't entirely true with senior management.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Vince McMahon is a fan of Riddle's promo, and there is no heat on him: