WWE Raw Viewership Draws Another Shockingly Low Number

The numbers are in for this week's WWE Raw viewership which averaged 1.687 million viewers, which is down from the 1.735 million last week.

This the third consecutive week that the viewership has dropped and is now officially the second-lowest viewership totals Raw in history. The all-time low 1.686 million viewers, which happened a couple of months ago on May 4.

The hourly breakdown:

8 PM - 1,697,000

9 PM - 1,752,000

10 PM - 1,612,000

The numbers are indeed concerning, but not all that surprising given the current impact COVID-19 is having on the production of the show.