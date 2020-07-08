Taz To Make Shocking Announcement On Tonight's AEW Fyter Fest

Tony Khan has announced that Taz and Brian Cage will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone during Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest on TNT.

Khan revealed that Taz's will make an announcement that will send shockwaves throughout the world of pro wrestling.

Here is what is planned for the show tonight:

- Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

- Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

- Nyla Rose in action

- Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SoCal Uncensored

- FTR and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Lucha Bros.

- Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championship