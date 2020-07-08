Triple H Comments On The Great American Bash Competing With AEW
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2020
Triple H discussed WWE using the Great American Bash event name for the recent episode of NXT to compete with AEW's Fyter Fest last week.
Here is what he told
SI.com:
“It absolutely is part of healthy of competition. Anyone that thinks it isn’t, to a degree, is being naive to the situation. You saw that back in the day when Clash of Champions was counter-programming [to WrestleMania IV ]. At the same point, it can’t drive your booking decisions. Obviously there are counter-programming decisions, but I can tell you exactly how this came about. Almost all of these storylines were headed where they are now. There was a gap, timing wise, between In Your House and what will become the SummerSlam TakeOver, and you need a halfway point and a build. This is that halfway point. So it doesn’t change our decision-making process. I don’t counter-book, I book what’s right for NXT.”
