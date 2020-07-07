WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jay Lethal Issues Statement Denying Sexual Harassment Allegations
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2020
Jay Lethal then issued the following statement on recent allegations made against him by Kelly Klein, who claims he has sexually harassed multiple women while in ROH.
“It has always been my choice to use silence to keep my dignity, refrain from publicly attacking people I’m not fond of, and relying on who I have been as a person to speak for itself. I’ve also never wanted to sue MY platform to boost or give attention to any negativity. I do however know and realize that some people will sadly take my silence to mean something else.The #speakingout movement has given me hope that the industry that I’ve chosen to give my life to will become a better place. I’ve wanted to stand in support of all those brave enough to share their painful stories. Unfortunately I was afraid to due to the lies that are being said about me.I have never and would never sexually harass, sexually assault, rape or force myself on anyone. I would never use my status to deny anyone opportunities. Even now, it pain me to know that defending myself might somehow tarnish an important movement and cast doubt on real, troubling experiences.”