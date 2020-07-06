WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/06/2020)

The following are the results of the July 6, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

1. Dolph Ziggler and former WWE Superstar Heath Slater confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Slater cut an emotional promo about his friendship with McIntyre and then challenged McIntyre to a match. McIntyre quickly defeated Slater and then defended him from Dolph Ziggler.

2. Kairi Sane (w/Raw Women’s Champion Asuka) defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (w/Smackdown Women’s Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley) via disqualification

3. Seth Rollins was a guest on The Kevin Owens show, which resulted in a Tag Team Match

4. Kevin Owens & Rey Mysterio (w/Dominick) defeated Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy. As a result of the win, Mysterio was able to name the stipulation for his match against Rollins at Extreme Rules. Mysterio announced an Eye for an Eye Match.

5. MVP and Bobby Lashley cut a promo in the ring, which included the unveiling of the brand new WWE United States Championship belt

6. MVP & Bobby Lashley defeated Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

7. Randy Orton, Andrade & Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) defeated The Big Show & The Viking Raiders

8. Billie Kay (w/Peyton Royce) defeated Ruby Riott

9. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka (w/Kairi Sane) defeated Smackdown Women’s Champion & Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley (w/Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks) in a non-title match