WWE Raw Results: MVP Introduces a New United States Championship Belt
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 06, 2020
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter introduced a new belt design for the United States Championship, proclaiming himself to be the new champion after defeating U.S. Champion Apollo Crews in a non-title match on last week's Raw.
