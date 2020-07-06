The NEW #USTitle has been unveiled on #WWERaw by @The305MVP & @fightbobby ! pic.twitter.com/PspWZ8UKXl

That's a beauty. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 @The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw , claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter introduced a new belt design for the United States Championship, proclaiming himself to be the new champion after defeating U.S. Champion Apollo Crews in a non-title match on last week's Raw.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/06/2020)

The following are the results of the July 6, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler and former WWE Superstar Heath Slater confront[...] Jul 06 - The following are the results of the July 6, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Dolph Ziggler and former WWE Superstar Heath Slater confront[...]

WWE Raw Results: MVP Introduces a New United States Championship Belt

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter introduced a new belt design for th[...] Jul 06 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter introduced a new belt design for th[...]

WWE Raw Results: Eye for an Eye at Extreme Rules

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, with the [...] Jul 06 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, with the [...]

WWE Raw Results: The One-Man Band Returns

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was confronted by his former 3MB stablemate Heath Sla[...] Jul 06 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was confronted by his former 3MB stablemate Heath Sla[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstars Appearing On Tonight's Raw

Heath Slater, who was released from the company back in April will be appearing on tonight's episode of WWE, according to PWInsider. Despite his rele[...] Jul 06 - Heath Slater, who was released from the company back in April will be appearing on tonight's episode of WWE, according to PWInsider. Despite his rele[...]

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan Announces She's Pregnant

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe) teased a "major announcement" for today, and the big news is that she is pregnant. Logan was released f[...] Jul 06 - Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe) teased a "major announcement" for today, and the big news is that she is pregnant. Logan was released f[...]

WWE SummerSlam 2020 To Be Held At WWE Performance Center

WWE has reportedly taken the decision to hold this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida, according to PWI[...] Jul 06 - WWE has reportedly taken the decision to hold this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida, according to PWI[...]

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Refused A Pay Raise, WWE Still Negotiating A New Deal

As previously reported, Rey Mysterio’s WWE contract has expired and he is currently working without one. In an update from The Wrestling Observ[...] Jul 06 - As previously reported, Rey Mysterio’s WWE contract has expired and he is currently working without one. In an update from The Wrestling Observ[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Champion vs. Champion Match Set

Tonight’s WWE Raw will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with lots more build heading into the Extreme Rules: The Horro[...] Jul 06 - Tonight’s WWE Raw will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with lots more build heading into the Extreme Rules: The Horro[...]

Unusual Drake Maverick Tweet Causes Concern

An unusual tweet from Drake Maverick's Twitter account on Monday morning has many fans concerned and wondering. Drake later deleted the tweet and twee[...] Jul 06 - An unusual tweet from Drake Maverick's Twitter account on Monday morning has many fans concerned and wondering. Drake later deleted the tweet and twee[...]

WWE Makes Another Change To Extreme Rules PPV Name

WWE has made another change to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view name. It was originally referred to as Extreme Rules: The Horror Show but advertising o[...] Jul 06 - WWE has made another change to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view name. It was originally referred to as Extreme Rules: The Horror Show but advertising o[...]

Rey Mysterio Currently Not Under Contract To WWE

Rey Mysterio is reportedly not under contract to WWE right now. The following was noted by Dave Meltzer: "Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Mysterio'[...] Jul 06 - Rey Mysterio is reportedly not under contract to WWE right now. The following was noted by Dave Meltzer: "Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Mysterio'[...]

WWE To Debut New Title Belt Design On Tonight's Raw

As has been reported for a while now, WWE has been in the process of changing the design of the United States Championship. WrestleVotes is now repor[...] Jul 06 - As has been reported for a while now, WWE has been in the process of changing the design of the United States Championship. WrestleVotes is now repor[...]

Sarah Logan Teases Big Announcement For Tomorrow

Sarah Logan is set to make a big announcement tomorrow. Logan recently revealed she’s “stepping away” from wrestling following her W[...] Jul 05 - Sarah Logan is set to make a big announcement tomorrow. Logan recently revealed she’s “stepping away” from wrestling following her W[...]

Tony Khan Has High Praise For AEW Star Orange Cassidy

During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan put over Orange Cassidy. Check out what he said below: "If you look ba[...] Jul 05 - During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan put over Orange Cassidy. Check out what he said below: "If you look ba[...]

Jim Cornette Thinks AEW Should Hire Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard

During the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that AEW should sign former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard. On ho[...] Jul 05 - During the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that AEW should sign former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard. On ho[...]

People Backstage in WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard for Tessa Blanchard to be Signed

As fans are aware, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard is currently a free agent after parting ways from IMP[...] Jul 05 - As fans are aware, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard is currently a free agent after parting ways from IMP[...]

Bully Ray Reportedly Finished with ROH Wrestling

According to reports from Fightful.com, PWInsider.com and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (A.K.A. Bubba Ray Dudley) has[...] Jul 05 - According to reports from Fightful.com, PWInsider.com and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (A.K.A. Bubba Ray Dudley) has[...]

Backstage Update on Shayna Baszler's WWE Status & Why She Was Removed from Television

In an update on the status of former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter com[...] Jul 05 - In an update on the status of former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter com[...]

Big Show Recalls Brock Lesnar Going Off-Script During A WWE Title Match

The Big Show was recently interviewed by talkSPORT. He reflected on the time Brock Lesnar went off-script during their WWE Championship match at Judgm[...] Jul 04 - The Big Show was recently interviewed by talkSPORT. He reflected on the time Brock Lesnar went off-script during their WWE Championship match at Judgm[...]

John Cena Did Not Want WWE To Sign Former TNA Stars Such As AJ Styles

On the most recent episode of the ARN Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson revealed that John Cena did not want WWE to sign former TNA stars. Cena [...] Jul 04 - On the most recent episode of the ARN Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson revealed that John Cena did not want WWE to sign former TNA stars. Cena [...]

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops Big

This Friday’s WWE SmackDown was watched by 1.777 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The first scored 1.797million viewers and [...] Jul 04 - This Friday’s WWE SmackDown was watched by 1.777 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The first scored 1.797million viewers and [...]

Jim Ross Says Ultimate Warrior "Had No Respect For Anybody, Including Women"

AEW commentator Jim Ross had some strong words about a meeting he once had with The Ultimate Warrior during his time in WWE. Here is what he said on [...] Jul 04 - AEW commentator Jim Ross had some strong words about a meeting he once had with The Ultimate Warrior during his time in WWE. Here is what he said on [...]

YOSHI-HASHI, YOH Injured, Will Miss Upcoming Events

NJPW announced has announced YOSHI-HASHI has injured his right knee and YOH hurt his left knee, meaning that they will be unable to compete at the upc[...] Jul 04 - NJPW announced has announced YOSHI-HASHI has injured his right knee and YOH hurt his left knee, meaning that they will be unable to compete at the upc[...]