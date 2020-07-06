WWE SummerSlam 2020 To Be Held At WWE Performance Center

WWE has reportedly taken the decision to hold this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida, according to PWInsider.

The company was hoping to hold the event in a location with fans, but that appears now not to be happening due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. At one stage Vince McMahon was adamant about getting things back up and running with fans, but restrictions in many states haven't allowed this.

WWE will likely present SummerSlam along the lines of WrestleMania with a focus on more cinematic matches for their second biggest show of the year.