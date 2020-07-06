Rey Mysterio Reportedly Refused A Pay Raise, WWE Still Negotiating A New Deal

As previously reported, Rey Mysterio’s WWE contract has expired and he is currently working without one.

In an update from The Wrestling Observer, Mysterio reportedly asked Vince McMahon for a pay raise but Vince turned him down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He had asked for a raise, Vince said ‘look at the situation we’re in we just got rid of a bunch of people’."

WWE is in the process of negotiating a new deal with Mysterio as they do not want him to leave the company anytime soon.