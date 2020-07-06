Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Champion vs. Champion Match Set
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2020
Tonight’s WWE Raw will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with lots more build heading into the Extreme Rules: The Horror Show pay-per-view.
At the time of this report, a Champion vs. Champion match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is the only match announced.
WWE is likely to also focus on the storylines involving Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, MVP, and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio and more.
