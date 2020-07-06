Rey Mysterio Currently Not Under Contract To WWE

Mysterio was scheduled for last week's taped episode of Raw but WWE decided to have him appear from their home with his son Dominik.

"Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Mysterio's WWE deal, which he signed in September 2018, has expired but is still working for WWE. Mysterio and his son Dominik have been heavily featured on Raw in a key storyline with Seth Rollins."

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Champion vs. Champion Match Set

Tonight’s WWE Raw will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with lots more build heading into the Extreme Rules: The Horror Show pay-per-view. At the time of this report, [...] Jul 06 - Tonight’s WWE Raw will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with lots more build heading into the Extreme Rules: The Horror Show pay-per-view. At the time of this report, [...]

Unusual Drake Maverick Tweet Causes Concern

An unusual tweet from Drake Maverick's Twitter account on Monday morning has many fans concerned and wondering. Drake later deleted the tweet and tweeted and update. It read: "It’s Renee. Dr[...] Jul 06 - An unusual tweet from Drake Maverick's Twitter account on Monday morning has many fans concerned and wondering. Drake later deleted the tweet and tweeted and update. It read: "It’s Renee. Dr[...]

WWE Makes Another Change To Extreme Rules PPV Name

WWE has made another change to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view name. It was originally referred to as Extreme Rules: The Horror Show but advertising on the WWE website have been referring to the show [...] Jul 06 - WWE has made another change to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view name. It was originally referred to as Extreme Rules: The Horror Show but advertising on the WWE website have been referring to the show [...]

WWE To Debut New Title Belt Design On Tonight's Raw

As has been reported for a while now, WWE has been in the process of changing the design of the United States Championship. WrestleVotes is now reporting that the new design will debut on tonight&rsq[...] Jul 06 - As has been reported for a while now, WWE has been in the process of changing the design of the United States Championship. WrestleVotes is now reporting that the new design will debut on tonight&rsq[...]

Sarah Logan Teases Big Announcement For Tomorrow

Sarah Logan is set to make a big announcement tomorrow. Logan recently revealed she’s “stepping away” from wrestling following her WWE release back in April. She posted the followin[...] Jul 05 - Sarah Logan is set to make a big announcement tomorrow. Logan recently revealed she’s “stepping away” from wrestling following her WWE release back in April. She posted the followin[...]

Tony Khan Has High Praise For AEW Star Orange Cassidy

During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan put over Orange Cassidy. Check out what he said below: "If you look back to 2019, a lot of people don’t remember t[...] Jul 05 - During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan put over Orange Cassidy. Check out what he said below: "If you look back to 2019, a lot of people don’t remember t[...]

Jim Cornette Thinks AEW Should Hire Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard

During the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that AEW should sign former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard. On how he thinks AEW should sign Tessa Blanchard: [...] Jul 05 - During the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that AEW should sign former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard. On how he thinks AEW should sign Tessa Blanchard: [...]

People Backstage in WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard for Tessa Blanchard to be Signed

As fans are aware, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard is currently a free agent after parting ways from IMPACT. The 24-year-old's name has reportedly been b[...] Jul 05 - As fans are aware, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard is currently a free agent after parting ways from IMPACT. The 24-year-old's name has reportedly been b[...]

Bully Ray Reportedly Finished with ROH Wrestling

According to reports from Fightful.com, PWInsider.com and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (A.K.A. Bubba Ray Dudley) has parted ways from Ring of Honor Wrestling, as his [...] Jul 05 - According to reports from Fightful.com, PWInsider.com and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (A.K.A. Bubba Ray Dudley) has parted ways from Ring of Honor Wrestling, as his [...]

Backstage Update on Shayna Baszler's WWE Status & Why She Was Removed from Television

In an update on the status of former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter commented on her situation and why she was removed fr[...] Jul 05 - In an update on the status of former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter commented on her situation and why she was removed fr[...]

Big Show Recalls Brock Lesnar Going Off-Script During A WWE Title Match

The Big Show was recently interviewed by talkSPORT. He reflected on the time Brock Lesnar went off-script during their WWE Championship match at Judgment Day 2003. “Down the line, Brock and I[...] Jul 04 - The Big Show was recently interviewed by talkSPORT. He reflected on the time Brock Lesnar went off-script during their WWE Championship match at Judgment Day 2003. “Down the line, Brock and I[...]

John Cena Did Not Want WWE To Sign Former TNA Stars Such As AJ Styles

On the most recent episode of the ARN Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson revealed that John Cena did not want WWE to sign former TNA stars. Cena was of the opinion WWE had NXT which could make th[...] Jul 04 - On the most recent episode of the ARN Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson revealed that John Cena did not want WWE to sign former TNA stars. Cena was of the opinion WWE had NXT which could make th[...]

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops Big

This Friday’s WWE SmackDown was watched by 1.777 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The first scored 1.797million viewers and the second hour 1.756 million viewers. The show ha[...] Jul 04 - This Friday’s WWE SmackDown was watched by 1.777 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The first scored 1.797million viewers and the second hour 1.756 million viewers. The show ha[...]

Jim Ross Says Ultimate Warrior "Had No Respect For Anybody, Including Women"

AEW commentator Jim Ross had some strong words about a meeting he once had with The Ultimate Warrior during his time in WWE. Here is what he said on his Grilling JR podcast. “I remember Vinc[...] Jul 04 - AEW commentator Jim Ross had some strong words about a meeting he once had with The Ultimate Warrior during his time in WWE. Here is what he said on his Grilling JR podcast. “I remember Vinc[...]

YOSHI-HASHI, YOH Injured, Will Miss Upcoming Events

NJPW announced has announced YOSHI-HASHI has injured his right knee and YOH hurt his left knee, meaning that they will be unable to compete at the upcoming Osaka Jo Hall shows on July 11 and 12. Ther[...] Jul 04 - NJPW announced has announced YOSHI-HASHI has injured his right knee and YOH hurt his left knee, meaning that they will be unable to compete at the upcoming Osaka Jo Hall shows on July 11 and 12. Ther[...]

WWE To Fine Those Not Wearing A Mask At TV Tapings

WWE will start fining talent who do not wear a mask as part of their new policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to PWInsider. WWE officials reportedly instructed the roster they w[...] Jul 04 - WWE will start fining talent who do not wear a mask as part of their new policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to PWInsider. WWE officials reportedly instructed the roster they w[...]

Two Title Matches Announced For NJPW’s Dominion Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for their Dominion event next month. Check out the full announcement below: SHO will challenge Shingo Takagi for the NEVER Openwei[...] Jul 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for their Dominion event next month. Check out the full announcement below: SHO will challenge Shingo Takagi for the NEVER Openwei[...]

Heat On NXT Wrestler For Spoiling Next Week’s NXT Great American Bash

NXT Champion Adam Cole went up against NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a “Winner Take All” match at the night 2 tapings of NXT’s Great American Bash, which will air next Wed[...] Jul 04 - NXT Champion Adam Cole went up against NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a “Winner Take All” match at the night 2 tapings of NXT’s Great American Bash, which will air next Wed[...]

Who Is Involved In The Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt "Swamp Fight" Match?

In regards to the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt cinematic "swamp fight" at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com revealed the following: "WWE stunt coordinator Ellis&nbs[...] Jul 04 - In regards to the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt cinematic "swamp fight" at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com revealed the following: "WWE stunt coordinator Ellis&nbs[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/03/2020)

Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats John Morrison via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles defeats Drew Gulak to ret[...] Jul 03 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats John Morrison via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles defeats Drew Gulak to ret[...]

Kairi Sane Reportedly Leaving WWE, Returning To Japan

Some sad news for fans of the Kabuki Warriors. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is planning to leave WWE and return to Japan. Sane is reportedly planning to return to Japan to be with [...] Jul 03 - Some sad news for fans of the Kabuki Warriors. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is planning to leave WWE and return to Japan. Sane is reportedly planning to return to Japan to be with [...]

Shelly Martinez Discusses Her Issues With Joey Ryan

Former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez talked about her issues with Joey Ryan on Shelly Live on VOC Nation podcast. "There was a time that I was cool with Joey Ryan. There was a time that he asked my[...] Jul 03 - Former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez talked about her issues with Joey Ryan on Shelly Live on VOC Nation podcast. "There was a time that I was cool with Joey Ryan. There was a time that he asked my[...]

Why Didn't CM Punk Sign With AEW Last Year?

Last year there were reports that CM Punk was in talks with AEW management about joining the company, but nothing materialized and Punk signed with FOX to become an analyst for WWE Backstage. During [...] Jul 03 - Last year there were reports that CM Punk was in talks with AEW management about joining the company, but nothing materialized and Punk signed with FOX to become an analyst for WWE Backstage. During [...]