Jim Cornette Thinks AEW Should Hire Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard

During the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that AEW should sign former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard.

On how he thinks AEW should sign Tessa Blanchard:

“Since her father is over on the other channel, and she’s one of the best female workers in the world, Charlotte Flair level, the last time that I saw her, maybe even better with some of the facials and sh*t, AEW wouldn’t want an actual legitimate women’s division?”

On how if he was in charge of AEW, he’d put the women’s title on Tessa despite her controversial reputation:

“Tully was not the most popular, gregarious mtherf*cker in the locker room for Crockett either, but he was so f*cking good, and he drew money, and people put up with it. I don’t give a f*ck what they do with their women’s division because I don’t give a f*ck what they do, but if they are serious about actually having a women’s division, and a professional wrestling company, and they want to get away from the Japanese schoolgirls or the parade of indie-rific, poorly booked, green, inexperienced talent that they have paraded through under the guise of female wrestlers, if I was Tony Khan, I would f*cking talk to Tessa Blanchard, and as long as she was willing to do business, and didn’t seem to be causing any issues or trying to cause any issues with coming to a deal, I would then basically bring her in, put the belt on her, and have all these other girls do a job on the way out and just f*cking hide them somewhere and get me some women that can work with Tessa and start all over again, or else, I just wouldn’t bring her in and keep having the same green girls having the same sh*tty matches.”

On how Tony Khan should tell Tessa that if she doesn’t do what’s best for business, he will fire her and her father:

“Tully Blanchard is working in AEW, obviously has had a relationship with Tony Khan for some period of time, months, whatever. I think they could all sit down, and if Tony Khan was Bill Watts, and commanded some respect, OK, I know I’ve already jumped the shark, he could sit down, he could say, ‘You know what, I am willing, because of your great talent and the Blanchard name in the business, to do business with both of you guys, but this sh*t needs to work out. If you have any other idea of coming in here and doing anything else besides being the women’s champion and leading the division and doing what’s best for business, as we all agree that that’s what it is, then great, that’s what I want to do, if not, I’ll fire you, I’ll fire your father, I’ll hire somebody else from your family just so I can fire them too.’”

