People Backstage in WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard for Tessa Blanchard to be Signed

As fans are aware, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard is currently a free agent after parting ways from IMPACT.

The 24-year-old's name has reportedly been brought up to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon on numerous occasions since the news broke that she is now a free agent. Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.com's Dropkick DisKussions podcast reports that WWE sources have told him that Blanchard is a major topic of discussion backstage in WWE and that there is strong interest in signing her to a contract: