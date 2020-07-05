Bully Ray Reportedly Finished with ROH Wrestling

According to reports from Fightful.com, PWInsider.com and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (A.K.A. Bubba Ray Dudley) has parted ways from Ring of Honor Wrestling, as his contract with the promotion had expired and he was not offered a new deal.

There is no friction between Bully and ROH, and the decision to part ways was said to be mutually agreed upon. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that one of the main reasons why Bully was not offered a new deal with the promotion was simply because ROH is not offering very many new deals during the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused them to stop running events.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Bully's contract expired on April 1st, and that he and ROH officials already had a mutual understanding that he would be finishing up with the company even before the coronavirus situation impacted the country.