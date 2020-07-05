Backstage Update on Shayna Baszler's WWE Status & Why She Was Removed from Television

In an update on the status of former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter commented on her situation and why she was removed from television.

According to Meltzer, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had been souring on Baszler since she joined the main roster. McMahon is reportedly not a fan of her in-ring style, which is heavily influenced by her background in catch-as-catch-can submission wrestling and mixed martial arts fighting. Meltzer noted that Baszler "doesn’t check his (McMahon's) buttons when it comes to women in wrestling, so he made the call to remove her push and take her off television."

It was also noted that former Monday Night Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman was actually a big supporter of Baszler, and she was likely one of several talents who caused creative disagreements and friction between Heyman and McMahon.