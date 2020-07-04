Big Show Recalls Brock Lesnar Going Off-Script During A WWE Title Match

“Vince said to me ‘so you work pretty well with Brock?’ And I said ‘yeah.’ And then it went along and they asked Brock who he wanted to work with and he said me. He said ‘he’s a giant who can work.’ So that kind of endorsement, they were forced to take another look at me and I was able to make the best of that opportunity.”

“Down the line, Brock and I had some great feuds. I’ll never forget that stretcher match! Because I’m terrified of heights and he jacked me up about 30ft in the air on that forklift and he was just laughing knowing how scared I was up there! If you look at him when he’s on the forklift he’s legit laughing [laughs] because I’m just screaming like ‘you son of a gun!’”

The Big Show was recently interviewed by talkSPORT . He reflected on the time Brock Lesnar went off-script during their WWE Championship match at Judgment Day 2003.

