Big Show Recalls Brock Lesnar Going Off-Script During A WWE Title Match
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2020
The Big Show was recently
interviewed by talkSPORT. He reflected on the time Brock Lesnar went off-script during their WWE Championship match at Judgment Day 2003.
“Down the line, Brock and I had some great feuds. I’ll never forget that stretcher match! Because I’m terrified of heights and he jacked me up about 30ft in the air on that forklift and he was just laughing knowing how scared I was up there! If you look at him when he’s on the forklift he’s legit laughing [laughs] because I’m just screaming like ‘you son of a gun!’”
Big Show discussed his chemistry with Lesnar:
“Vince said to me ‘so you work pretty well with Brock?’ And I said ‘yeah.’ And then it went along and they asked Brock who he wanted to work with and he said me. He said ‘he’s a giant who can work.’ So that kind of endorsement, they were forced to take another look at me and I was able to make the best of that opportunity.”
https://wrestlr.me/63925/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 04
Jul 04 - The Big Show was recently interviewed by talkSPORT. He reflected on the time Brock Lesnar went off-script during their WWE Championship match at Judgm[...]
Jul 04
Jul 04 - On the most recent episode of the ARN Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson revealed that John Cena did not want WWE to sign former TNA stars. Cena [...]
Jul 04
Jul 04 - This Friday’s WWE SmackDown was watched by 1.777 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The first scored 1.797million viewers and [...]
Jul 04
Jul 04 - AEW commentator Jim Ross had some strong words about a meeting he once had with The Ultimate Warrior during his time in WWE. Here is what he said on [...]
Jul 04
Jul 04 - NJPW announced has announced YOSHI-HASHI has injured his right knee and YOH hurt his left knee, meaning that they will be unable to compete at the upc[...]
Jul 04
Jul 04 - WWE will start fining talent who do not wear a mask as part of their new policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to PWInsider. WWE[...]
Jul 04
Jul 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for their Dominion event next month. Check out the full announcement below: SHO will chall[...]
Jul 04
Jul 04 - NXT Champion Adam Cole went up against NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a “Winner Take All” match at the night 2 tapings of NXT&rs[...]
Jul 04
Jul 04 - In regards to the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt cinematic "swamp fight" at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com revealed the follow[...]
Jul 03 SmackDown Quick Results (07/03/2020) Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats John Morrison via pinfall *S[...]
Jul 03 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats John Morrison via pinfall *S[...]
Jul 03
Jul 03 - Some sad news for fans of the Kabuki Warriors. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is planning to leave WWE and return to Japan. Sane is [...]
Jul 03
Jul 03 - Former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez talked about her issues with Joey Ryan on Shelly Live on VOC Nation podcast. "There was a time that I was cool[...]
Jul 03
Jul 03 - Last year there were reports that CM Punk was in talks with AEW management about joining the company, but nothing materialized and Punk signed with FO[...]
Jul 03
Jul 03 - In an update on the legal battle between Jeff Jarrett and Anthem/IMPACT Wrestling over the now-defunct Global Force Wrestling promotion, PWInsider.com[...]
Jul 03
Jul 03 - All Elite Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striki[...]
Jul 03
Jul 03 - As was previously reported, WWE has been in the process of purchasing the EVOLVE Wrestling promotion for some time now, and there had been reports ove[...]
Jul 03 Update on Mickie James' Status with WWE In an update on the status of former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion Mickie James, she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action [...]
Jul 03 - In an update on the status of former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion Mickie James, she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action [...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. The star has already had one surgery for her in[...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show. One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending [...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th. Moxley [...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American B[...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in[...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big [...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he started doing commentary[...]
Jul 02
Jul 02 - Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion. Below is what[...]