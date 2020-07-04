YOSHI-HASHI, YOH Injured, Will Miss Upcoming Events

New Japan Pro-Wrestling apologizes to fans who were looking forward to seeing both wrestlers compete. We appreciate your understanding, and wish both men well in their recovery."

Both men will be unable to compete in Osaka Jo Hall on July 11 and 12, and there is no current timetable for either to return.

"YOSHI-HASHI and YOH have both sustained injuries in recent bouts, YOSHI-HASHI to his right knee, and YOH to his left knee.

There’s currently no timetable for their return.

NJPW announced has announced YOSHI-HASHI has injured his right knee and YOH hurt his left knee, meaning that they will be unable to compete at the upcoming Osaka Jo Hall shows on July 11 and 12.

WWE To Fine Those Not Wearing A Mask At TV Tapings

WWE will start fining talent who do not wear a mask as part of their new policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to PWInsider. WWE[...] Jul 04 - WWE will start fining talent who do not wear a mask as part of their new policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to PWInsider. WWE[...]

Two Title Matches Announced For NJPW’s Dominion Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for their Dominion event next month. Check out the full announcement below: SHO will chall[...] Jul 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for their Dominion event next month. Check out the full announcement below: SHO will chall[...]

Heat On NXT Wrestler For Spoiling Next Week’s NXT Great American Bash

NXT Champion Adam Cole went up against NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a “Winner Take All” match at the night 2 tapings of NXT&rs[...] Jul 04 - NXT Champion Adam Cole went up against NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a “Winner Take All” match at the night 2 tapings of NXT&rs[...]

Who Is Involved In The Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt "Swamp Fight" Match?

In regards to the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt cinematic "swamp fight" at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com revealed the follow[...] Jul 04 - In regards to the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt cinematic "swamp fight" at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com revealed the follow[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/03/2020)

Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats John Morrison via pinfall *S[...] Jul 03 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats John Morrison via pinfall *S[...]

Kairi Sane Reportedly Leaving WWE, Returning To Japan

Some sad news for fans of the Kabuki Warriors. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is planning to leave WWE and return to Japan. Sane is [...] Jul 03 - Some sad news for fans of the Kabuki Warriors. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is planning to leave WWE and return to Japan. Sane is [...]

Shelly Martinez Discusses Her Issues With Joey Ryan

Former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez talked about her issues with Joey Ryan on Shelly Live on VOC Nation podcast. "There was a time that I was cool[...] Jul 03 - Former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez talked about her issues with Joey Ryan on Shelly Live on VOC Nation podcast. "There was a time that I was cool[...]

Why Didn't CM Punk Sign With AEW Last Year?

Last year there were reports that CM Punk was in talks with AEW management about joining the company, but nothing materialized and Punk signed with FO[...] Jul 03 - Last year there were reports that CM Punk was in talks with AEW management about joining the company, but nothing materialized and Punk signed with FO[...]

Update on Jeff Jarrett/GFW vs. IMPACT Wrestling/Anthem Lawsuit

In an update on the legal battle between Jeff Jarrett and Anthem/IMPACT Wrestling over the now-defunct Global Force Wrestling promotion, PWInsider.com[...] Jul 03 - In an update on the legal battle between Jeff Jarrett and Anthem/IMPACT Wrestling over the now-defunct Global Force Wrestling promotion, PWInsider.com[...]

AEW Announces that Jake Hager Has Been Suspended for 10 Days

All Elite Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striki[...] Jul 03 - All Elite Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striki[...]

Update on WWE's Purchase of EVOLVE Wrestling

As was previously reported, WWE has been in the process of purchasing the EVOLVE Wrestling promotion for some time now, and there had been reports ove[...] Jul 03 - As was previously reported, WWE has been in the process of purchasing the EVOLVE Wrestling promotion for some time now, and there had been reports ove[...]

Update on Mickie James' Status with WWE

In an update on the status of former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion Mickie James, she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action [...] Jul 03 - In an update on the status of former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion Mickie James, she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action [...]

Ember Moon May Have To Undergo A Second Surgery

Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. The star has already had one surgery for her in[...] Jul 02 - Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. The star has already had one surgery for her in[...]

What To Expect On This Week’s Episode Of Smackdown?

The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show. One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending [...] Jul 02 - The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show. One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending [...]

WWE’s Reaction To Taz’s Fyter Fest Promo

Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th. Moxley [...] Jul 02 - Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th. Moxley [...]

NXT Superstar Reveals HUGE Spoiler For Great American Bash Night 2

One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American B[...] Jul 02 - One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American B[...]

Kane Votes Against COVID-19 Mask Mandate

KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in[...] Jul 02 - KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in[...]

WWE Wants To Move NXT UK Champion To The Main Roster

Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big [...] Jul 02 - Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big [...]

Samoa Joe Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Joined Commentary

During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he started doing commentary[...] Jul 02 - During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he started doing commentary[...]

Vince Russo Says WWE’s Booking Of Drew McIntyre Is The Worst He’s Seen

Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion. Below is what[...] Jul 02 - Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion. Below is what[...]

EC3 Teases AEW Move With Promo Containing Over A Dozen AEW References

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references. On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion su[...] Jul 02 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references. On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion su[...]

AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)

Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Ton[...] Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Ton[...]

WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)

Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Can[...] Jul 01 - Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Can[...]