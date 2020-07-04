WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE To Fine Those Not Wearing A Mask At TV Tapings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2020

WWE will start fining talent who do not wear a mask as part of their new policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to PWInsider.

WWE officials reportedly instructed the roster they will be required to wear protective masks at all times while present at TV tapings except for any talents performing on camera, or in other on-screen roles.

Fines for not wearing a mask will start at $500. A repeat offender will then be fined $1,000 for any further cases of not wearing a mask.

Source: PWInsider

Jul 04
YOSHI-HASHI, YOH Injured, Will Miss Upcoming Events
NJPW announced has announced YOSHI-HASHI has injured his right knee and YOH hurt his left knee, meaning that they will be unable to compete at the upcoming Osaka Jo Hall shows on July 11 and 12. Ther[...]
Jul 04
WWE To Fine Those Not Wearing A Mask At TV Tapings
WWE will start fining talent who do not wear a mask as part of their new policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to PWInsider. WWE officials reportedly instructed the roster they w[...]
Jul 04
Two Title Matches Announced For NJPW’s Dominion Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for their Dominion event next month.  Check out the full announcement below: SHO will challenge Shingo Takagi for the NEVER Openwei[...]
Jul 04
Heat On NXT Wrestler For Spoiling Next Week’s NXT Great American Bash
NXT Champion Adam Cole went up against NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a “Winner Take All” match at the night 2 tapings of NXT’s Great American Bash, which will air next Wed[...]
Jul 04
Who Is Involved In The Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt "Swamp Fight" Match?
In regards to the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt cinematic "swamp fight" at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com revealed the following: "WWE stunt coordinator Ellis&nbs[...]
Jul 03
SmackDown Quick Results (07/03/2020)
Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats John Morrison via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles defeats Drew Gulak to ret[...]
Jul 03
Kairi Sane Reportedly Leaving WWE, Returning To Japan
Some sad news for fans of the Kabuki Warriors. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is planning to leave WWE and return to Japan. Sane is reportedly planning to return to Japan to be with [...]
Jul 03
Shelly Martinez Discusses Her Issues With Joey Ryan
Former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez talked about her issues with Joey Ryan on Shelly Live on VOC Nation podcast. "There was a time that I was cool with Joey Ryan. There was a time that he asked my[...]
Jul 03
Why Didn't CM Punk Sign With AEW Last Year?
Last year there were reports that CM Punk was in talks with AEW management about joining the company, but nothing materialized and Punk signed with FOX to become an analyst for WWE Backstage. During [...]
Jul 03
Update on Jeff Jarrett/GFW vs. IMPACT Wrestling/Anthem Lawsuit
In an update on the legal battle between Jeff Jarrett and Anthem/IMPACT Wrestling over the now-defunct Global Force Wrestling promotion, PWInsider.com has given an update on the proceedings. Accordin[...]
Jul 03
AEW Announces that Jake Hager Has Been Suspended for 10 Days
All Elite Wrestling announced the following on Twitter: AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking an official following his TNT Championship matc[...]
Jul 03
Update on WWE's Purchase of EVOLVE Wrestling
As was previously reported, WWE has been in the process of purchasing the EVOLVE Wrestling promotion for some time now, and there had been reports over the past several weeks that WWE had already boug[...]
Jul 03
Update on Mickie James' Status with WWE
In an update on the status of former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion Mickie James, she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action after having surgery for a torn ACL last July. In [...]
Jul 02
Ember Moon May Have To Undergo A Second Surgery
Ember Moon has been out of action since October 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.  The star has already had one surgery for her injury and according to her latest update, things ar[...]
Jul 02
What To Expect On This Week’s Episode Of Smackdown?
The July 3rd edition of Friday Night Smackdown is going to be a packed show.  One of the matches scheduled to take place is AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental Championship against Drew Gul[...]
Jul 02
WWE’s Reaction To Taz’s Fyter Fest Promo
Last night during Fyter Fest, Taz cut a promo hyping Brian Cage and Jon Moxley’s match, which has been rescheduled for July 15th.  Moxley and his wife WWE announcer Renee Young are in quar[...]
Jul 02
NXT Superstar Reveals HUGE Spoiler For Great American Bash Night 2
One NXT Superstar may be in serious hot water, after potentially spoiling the title-for-title match that'll take place on next week's Great American Bash.  On Instagram, Saurav Gurjar shared a p[...]
Jul 02
Kane Votes Against COVID-19 Mask Mandate
KnoxNews.com reports that The Knox County Board of Health voted on Wednesday to approve a mandate that would require most people to wear face masks in public. The reported noted, the panel "composed [...]
Jul 02
WWE Wants To Move NXT UK Champion To The Main Roster
Whilst NXT UK's future may be in jeopardy, following reports that the brand is unprofitable and the Speaking Out movement, the WWE reportedly has big plans for NXT UK Champion WALTER.  According[...]
Jul 02
Samoa Joe Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Joined Commentary
During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he started doing commentary for Monday Night Raw. "I’ve had zero med[...]
Jul 02
Vince Russo Says WWE’s Booking Of Drew McIntyre Is The Worst He’s Seen
Vince Russo was recently interviewed by Chris Featherstone in which he discussed Drew McIntyre’s current run as the WWE Champion. Below is what he said: "The problem is, they didn’t pl[...]
Jul 02
EC3 Teases AEW Move With Promo Containing Over A Dozen AEW References
Former WWE Superstar EC3 has teased joining All Elite Wrestling with a clever promo full of references.  On YouTube, the former 24/7 Champion subtly mentioned several parts of the thriving compa[...]
Jul 01
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)
Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite: *Chris Jericho comes out and joins Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for commentary. *Juras[...]
Jul 01
WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1) Quick Results (7/1/20)
Below are quick results for Night 1 of the special “Great American Bash” edition of WWE NXT: *Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to b[...]
Jul 01
AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1): Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match
As part of Night 1 of the special “Fyter Fest” edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and & “Hangman” Ada[...]
