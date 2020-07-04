Heat On NXT Wrestler For Spoiling Next Week’s NXT Great American Bash

NXT Champion Adam Cole went up against NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a “Winner Take All” match at the night 2 tapings of NXT’s Great American Bash, which will air next Wednesday night on USA Network.

The result of the match was posted to Instagram by NXT wrestler Saurav Gurjar, and as you can imagine WWE officials are not happy about this. WWE has been doing all they can during the pandemic to prevent spoilers.

Here is what Wrestling Observer said about the situation: