SmackDown Quick Results (07/03/2020)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Jul 03, 2020
Listed below are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown
*Singles Match*
Matt Riddle defeats John Morrison via pinfall
*Singles Match*
AJ Styles defeats Drew Gulak to retain the IC Championship
*
Singles Match*
Bayley defeats Nikki Cross via DQ
*
Tag Team Match*
Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeat The New Day
