Kairi Sane Reportedly Leaving WWE, Returning To Japan

Some sad news for fans of the Kabuki Warriors. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is planning to leave WWE and return to Japan.

Sane is reportedly planning to return to Japan to be with her husband. Many have wondered about her status ever since she was written off TV after an attack from Nia Jax on Raw a few weeks ago.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted the following:

"The idea in play before the Sane-Jax legit injury was to do a career-ending injury angle with her later when it was time for her to leave, which was to set up Asuka against that person at SummerSlam for the title."

Meltzer revealed that the person planned to "end her career" in the storyline was not Jax with Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler both rumored.