Why Didn't CM Punk Sign With AEW Last Year?

Last year there were reports that CM Punk was in talks with AEW management about joining the company, but nothing materialized and Punk signed with FOX to become an analyst for WWE Backstage.

During his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WCW star Konnan revealed Punk didn't sign with AEW because he was asking for too much money.

"I do remember when you know, I was negotiating with AEW — they were telling me about him. They were telling me that he was asking for like an astronomical amount of money. That they really wanted to work with him."

Punk has also reportedly considered returning to WWE, but only for a large amount of money.