Update on Jeff Jarrett/GFW vs. IMPACT Wrestling/Anthem Lawsuit

In an update on the legal battle between Jeff Jarrett and Anthem/IMPACT Wrestling over the now-defunct Global Force Wrestling promotion, PWInsider.com has given an update on the proceedings.

According to their report, Jarrett has dropped his claim of "Federal Trademark Infringement and Counterfeiting of the GFW brand, as well as the allegation that Anthem created Unfair Competition under Tennessee common law by their usage of the GFW brand."

The lawsuit is still ongoing in Nashville, and they entered the fourth day of the trial yesterday morning.